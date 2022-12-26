2022review

Between the two pots of money: ARPA and the CARES Act, Smyth County received more than $15 million, which included $1,972,000 for Saltville, $1,765,854 for Chilhowie, $5,767,554 for Marion, and $5,847,349 for Smyth County along with another $5,252,916 that was awarded to the county, which then distributed proportional shares to each town.

Utt and the three town managers agreed that each locality strived to make generational investments using the once-in-a-lifetime funding.

He cited multiple investments, including a project to bolster the workforce. Partnering with the Mount Rogers Regional Partnership, Utt said, the initiative would “help develop and implement a Talent Solutions Recruiting program to focus on building up the workforce, starting with our own youth and working into the higher education realm. The main goal is to increase the numbers for our workforce, showing that it’s indeed ‘cool’ and even profitable to work in a specific trade or the industry-sector.”

Utt gave a nod to the Fire & EMS Training Center in Chilhowie. Partnering with the Town of Chilhowie, he said, the county directed relief funds “to construct a self-supporting training center that can help train the current first responders” for Smyth County and the region.

Relief money was also used to fund a countywide water study “to identify areas … that are in need of utilities as well as the trouble areas of our existing system that are in need of replacement.” The study is to provide cost estimates, recommendations and timelines, which, Utt said, will be used “to capture the Federal Infrastructure Act funding. I think we’ll be ready to move forward on several projects quite quickly.”

With it expected to be a boost to education and tourism, Utt noted that the county was able to help fund the Blue Ridge Discovery Center’s wastewater treatment plant and get the center fully operational this past spring.

Finally, Utt said, “We’ll also look to use some of our ARPA funds to subsidize some projects to help build up a positive return on investment quicker than normal.” For the remaining funds, he said, the emphasis “will be for a ‘generational investment’ that can result in revenues for the future (i.e., additional tax revenues or something similar).

For Utt, the other major development in 2022 was the closure of the Bristol landfill. He explained, “The unexpected closure of the Bristol Landfill sent many localities, Smyth County included, scrambling for an alternative. For us specifically, we handle over 2,000 tons of solid waste per month and were left with very little in the way of options. Fortunately, we were able to negotiate an emergency contract with the landfill in Blountville but at a considerably higher rate (our rates roughly doubled). After a full RFP process, we were able to work out a longer-term agreement and negotiate a lower rate, but still not anywhere near the rate we were paying Bristol. As a result, we were forced to raise the tipping fee at the County Transfer Station by around 40% just to stay somewhat close, budget wise. Even with the increase, I expect we’ll have a budget loss in the Solid Waste Department but the Board [of Supervisors] worked hard to minimize the effects on the customers.”

MarionMarion’s Town Manager Bill Rush joined in giving a nod to the federal relief money.

In the town, he said, that money “is being targeted for generational impact projects that would otherwise require securing funds from other means or not doing the projects at all.”

Among those projects is the work to implement the BAUD (Blighted, Abandoned, Underutilized, and Dilapidated) Properties Project, which is expected to address blighted properties in the town as well as bolster housing.

BAUD has been hailed as a program that other localities are eager to observe and likely copy.

Then, Rush noted the transformation of the town’s pool into a waterpark, the purchase of emergency generators for the Town Hall and fire department, the Chatham Hill Drainage Project, an Elevator Replacement Project in the town hall, upgrading Round Hill Cemetery and its records, and an IT server upgrade.

In October, officials also noted that Marion was the recipient of its fourth award from the Virginia Municipal League. This time the award celebrated the town’s “Great Gas Giveaway” promotion to attract people to its downtown.

Another official nod went to the Marion Farmers Market for outpacing prior years and continuing to grow, now offering market events year-round.

ChilhowieIn Chilhowie, Town Manager John Clark celebrated a new water usage agreement with the Washington County Service Authority after a new plant was built. Under the agreement, Chilhowie can draw up to 1.4 million gallons of water a day. At the same time, Clark said, the town saw its capital costs go down from 56% to 44%. He considered both aspects wins for the town.

Additionally, Clark celebrated the completion of the East Lee Highway II project’s design. The $600,000 project covers 2,000 linear feet and will improve curb, guttering, and drainage. As significantly, he said, this work will tie much of the town together.

The town manager was particularly excited that Chilhowie could partner with the state and county to support Scholle IPN’s growth. That project is expected to add 75 jobs and expand its facility by 73,000 square feet. Chilhowie, Clark said, contributed $40,000 to $50,000 in water lines and technical assistance.

Clark was also pleased with the outcome of joining the regional cigarette tax board, which, he said, is bringing in good and unexpected revenue. The town had budgeted $130,000 in revenue, but now, Clark said, is on track to bring in $200,000. That, he said, “takes the pressure off people’s real estate and personal property taxes.”

Clark also gave a nod to finishing the design stage of an inflow and infiltration project and settling a contract dispute with Frizzell Construction Co. that had gone on since 2019. While the terms of the settlement can’t be disclosed, Clark said he’s glad the process is done.

SaltvilleTown Manager Brian Martin believes his town and its leaders possess “a lot of positive energy.”

Saltville’s downtown area, Martin said, is growing with only one building now empty while it’s waiting on rehab work. New restaurants, he said, are thriving and growing.

Looking back at 2022, he’s excited about what that growth means.

Martin is also pleased with the first full year of operation for Saltville Emergency Medical Service. While every new agency has good and bad days, Martin said, “The patient care in the Saltville and Rich Valley area has never been better.”

In this past year, Martin said, the town has also strengthened its relationship with the Museum of the Middle Appalachians, especially as they prepare to mark the golf course’s 100th birthday next year and the centennial of the Muck Dam disaster in 2024.

A $300,000 award from the state Department of Environmental Quality to cleanup and demolish the old town shop is a great step forward for the town.

Currently, the old shop is an eyesore and safety problem, Martin said, but once cleanup is done, which will include asbestos abatement and removing an underground fuel tank, the area will be redeveloped into an RV camp and campground.

With no lodging currently in the town, Martin said, this endeavor “will be huge for the town.”

In terms of pandemic relief money, the town manager said, Saltville is directing much of its funding into infrastructure. Based on geographic size, he said, Saltville is the fifth largest town in Virginia and it has sewer and water lines that date back a century.

Saltville is also one of three towns in the state that maintains its roads and streets.

So while its relief money projects “may not be sexy,” Martin said they’re essential for town operations and growth opportunities.

Some of the relief funding, however, will be used to build new shelters in the Well Fields Recreation Area and to cleanup some blighted properties.

As well, Martin said, the town may use some of the relief dollars as matching money for grants being sought to complete the Salt Trail, which has a one-mile gap.

The town manager sees this project as one that could be a tourism win for Saltville. If the town could attract just 5% of the nearby Creeper Trail’s users, Martin said that would be about 10,000 people visiting the town, which would be “such a shot in the arm.”

LincolnOn the tourism front, Tracy Thompson, executive director of Marion’s Lincoln theatre said, “Looking back, The Lincoln Theatre’s first full-year of programming post-COVID was a smashing success.”

She continued, “An exciting highlight from 2022 is that The Lincoln Theatre is a proud recipient of an Appalachian Regional Commission grant, which will reintroduce film to our historic theatre. Look forward to watching classic movies, documentaries, and independent films on the big screen at The Lincoln Theatre in 2023.”

The HendersonMarion also noted the power of tourism for economic development. Marion took part in the International Bluegrass Musician’s Association annual conference in Raleigh. After all was said and done, The Henderson booked six attendees for upcoming luthery classes.

Catherine Schrenker, The Henderson’s director, said, the fiddle and guitar-making classes are so popular that she’s now booking class spots into 2024 and, in 2023, has an individual attending from Hawaii.

TourismThrough the Smyth County Tourism Association, the community also saw multiple grants come in for new projects and the best website and social media presence that the county has seen.

The tourism association had a particularly big win when Marion was listed in the article, “10 Charming Small Towns to Visit Along the Appalachian Trail.” The article was first published by the national magazine Travel + Leisure. According to its media kit, the print magazine reaches a readership of 962,000, while its digital and social media audiences come in at about 14.7 million. To add to Travel + Leisure’s reach, the article was republished by Yahoo News and MSN Travel. The article came up before readers faces billions of times.

Visitors have not only returned to Smyth County since the depth of the COVID-19 pandemic, their numbers are growing. Even more, they’re spending what amounts to nearly $74,000 a day in the community.

By October, state statistics showed that Smyth County had made a significant recovery in the number of visitors following the pandemic. The county posted a net gain of more than 32% from 2020. The county’s lodging revenues topped $5.7 million with food & beverage sales adding another $9 million. Retail tourism sales, recreation and transport accounted for $12.5 million, for a total tourism expenditure of just over $27 million dollars. The growth wasn’t just attributable to the loss of revenue in 2020. The county’s statistics, according to the Virginia Tourism Corporation, showed growth from 2019. Visitor numbers were up 5.6% from 2019.

Now, let’s look at 2022 through some of each month’s top headlines.

JanuaryMarion explored introducing an urban archery program to cull the deer population, but, over time, the idea was nixed and the town’s police officers were asked to undertake the work.

A controversy grew when a county resident asked for a permit to build a private airstrip on his South Fork Road Property. A neighbor objected to that plan and the debate is now in the court system and has yet to be resolved, though county officials did award the necessary permit.

As the country and state struggled with how to proceed forward with COVID-19 lingering and mutating, debates about masks and other protocols developed, but soon ended as citizens seemed ready to learn to live with the virus.

As the county continues to grapple with broadband access, the Smyth County Public Library, through grant funds, brought in 50 Wi-Fi hotspots and 25 tablets with Wi-Fi hotspots embedded in them that patrons could check out.

Woodgrain Inc. told county leaders that it hoped to have staff at work in the long-shuttered former Coffman Stairs plant on Industrial Road in Marion by May or June. On behalf of the company, Wendi Hurd accepted a $250,000 Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development (AFID) grant for the project, which was announced in August 2021 and was expected to invest $17 million in Smyth and Grayson counties, create 100 new jobs, and save 80 existing positions.

FebruaryThe Lincoln Theatre announced a major milestone. Tracy Thompson, The Lincoln’s executive director, told the board of supervisors that for the first time since the theatre reopened on May 15, 2004, “We are debt free.”

The term SmythStrong was introduced as a way to celebrate the community’s numerous points of pride and resilience.

A public hearing was held to consider a permit request by the owner of land just off Interstate 81’s Exit 39 and a developer who want to develop a truck stop. They estimated that the development would net $5.4 million in year-one taxes.

The property owner and developer put jobs, restaurants, services and an estimated $5.5 million in year-one taxes on the table first. Citizens, however, voiced concerns about a variety of areas, including the environment, safety, resident wellbeing and the historic 22-room Seven Mile Ford brick home known as the Preston House on U.S. 11. The pre-Civil War house was placed on National Register of Historic Places in 1969. While badly rundown, citizens would like to see the house preserved. Ultimately, county leaders granted the permit but the matter has been taken to the court system and a decision has not yet been rendered.

March

The old Rainbow Autel in Chilhowie was demolished after years of decline. The landmark was to be replaced with a parking lot and perhaps a new apartment complex in the future.

The private Tennessee company Blue Line Solutions introduced the idea of using cameras to enforce speed zones around many of the county’s schools. Ultimately, the county approved an ordinance that would allow such enforcement.

Grace Christian Academy announced that it would open in the fall as the county’s newest private school. It operates at Freedom Tabernacle Baptist Church in Atkins.

The Chilhowie Public Library announced that it would launch Heirloom Seed Exchange.

April

An early morning fire destroyed a home on Fortner Avenue in Marion and claimed the life of 8-year-old Niko Crosby. The community joined the family in expressing heartache and continues to establish memorials to his memory.

The county drew attention from around Virginia when it charged $884.09 for the answer to a Virginia Freedom of Information Act request. The county noted that the response took 522 pages and 23 hours of staff time. For the majority of FOIA requests, County Administrator Utt said, the county strives to answer citizens at no charge.

The Town of Marion launched a project to attract people who would like to work from home to the community.

The Town of Chilhowie Fire & EMS department scheduled its first all-female shift.

May

The J. Stuart Staley Memorial Overlook on Highway 16 between Marion and Tazewell was dedicated. The overlook offers panoramic views and serves as a resting and picnic spot on the wildly popular Back of the Dragon motorcycle and sports car route.

The private, non-profit Preservation Virginia released its Virginia’s Most Endangered Historic Places list and included the 19th-century Preston-Crockett House. The list and its accompanying publicity are designed to bring attention to the sites and work toward solutions that might prevent their destruction.

The Remote Area Medical (RAM) Clinic that had for several years taken place at Mountain Empire Airport on the border of Smyth and Wythe counties was relocated to the campus of Emory & Henry College in Washington County. The two-day free clinic offered dental, vision and medical care to those in need through the services of volunteers.

The estate of Gracie LeAnn Dimit, who was 20 years old when she was killed in a car crash near Emory & Henry College’s main campus, filed a wrongful death suit against E&H. Steve Dimit, Gracie’s father and the administrator of her estate, said the action was to prevent another family from suffering the same kind of loss that he and his family have experienced for nearly two years. The suit cited the Greek life atmosphere at E&H.

Marion and the entire community celebrated the full return of Memorial Day weekend activities following the end of COVID restrictions.

June

The Town of Chilhowie announced its plans to build a splash pad as a special recreation project in 2023.

Local school and law enforcement personnel began to reassess safety procedures and undertake additional training after a May 24 shooting claimed the lives of 19 children and two adults at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde County, Texas.

The ripple effects of the forthcoming closure of the Bristol, Virginia, landfill reached Smyth County and its three towns. The board of supervisors took emergency action in an effort to limit the financial impact as much as possible and entered a contract with EcoSmart Landfill in Blountville, Tennessee.

July

After 17 years of live performances and broadcast across the country on public television stations, Song of the Mountains announced that it would also reach listeners via distribution to the PRX network, which serves public radio stations in the U.S.

The United Auto Workers (UAW) Local 2850 went on strike at General Dynamics Mission Systems in Marion. The union was pushing the defense contractor for better pay, better insurance and better additional benefits. The strike was settled after several months.

The United Way of Southwest Virginia launched a two-year pilot program to help return manufacturers to full production and bolster workforce participation. The Employer Sponsored Child Care Benefit Program was designed to treat child care like health insurance and similar benefits.

The Smyth County Public Library announced that it would join the Holston Associated Libraries (HAL) consortium in 2023. HAL includes the libraries of Emory & Henry College and King University as well as the Washington County Public Library and the Tazewell County Public Library.

The Bristol Casino – Future Home of Hard Rock, a smaller-scale temporary casino, opened its doors. Local officials anticipate the revenue that is expected to come from the facility, especially when the future Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Bristol opens in 2024.

August

Localities across Southwest Virginia that filed suit against opioid distributors received their first payments from a settlement reached with McKesson, AmerisourceBergen, and Cardinal Health. According to allocation percentages, Smyth County got just over $24,000.

Delegate Joseph Johnson Jr. died. However, community members and leaders pledged that the Gentleman from Hayter’s Gap’s legacy will live on in Southwest Virginia.

The iconic local building on the corner of North Main and East Chilhowie streets in Marion that once housed Happy’s was demolished after a car crashed into it, causing the front lower right portion of the building to crumble and cracking it nearly to its roof.

Local leaders announced that construction could begin on a proposed Marion-based residential drug treatment center, the Appalachian Center for Hope, in April 2024. Its leaders plan to locate the 78-bed center on the grounds of Southwestern Virginia Mental Health Institute in a long unused building.

The late Harold Eugene “Cateye” Taylor grew up in Saltville and played an integral role in the landing of two of the Apollo missions, including Apollo 11, which put the first humans on the lunar surface. His family donated some of his moon landing maps for display at the Museum of the Middle Appalachians in Saltville.

The PACE & Adult Day Center on South Main Street in Marion celebrated its grand opening. PACE is designed to provide supportive services for families of the elderly.

September

Smyth County officials announced a partnership with Wytheville Community College that was expected to transform the former Worldwide Ford building on Marion’s Main Street into a WCC center for technical and occupational training programs.

The Smyth County News & Messenger’s parent company closed the newspaper’s office in Marion.

The Massachusetts-based Cell Coverage Mapping (CCM) company approached the county about analyzing areas without reliable cell coverage and addressing those gaps in service. The project is under way.

October

Smyth County Community Hospital announced that work was moving forward to reopen its urgent care center, which has been closed since the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mount Rogers Community Services’ crisis center in Marion, which opened in 2019, transformed into a receiving center. As part of a pilot project, the Marion center on North Main Street was the first in the state to take this step. Officials hoped the transition would change the dynamic that often sends people in a mental health crisis to a hospital emergency room, often in police custody, and instead direct them to the center.

An avian visitor from the tropics created lots of buzz and attracted visitors to Hungry Mother State Park. Birders in particular were excited to see the Brown Booby, which is a common bird in the Caribbean but scarce in the United States away from Puerto Rico.

November

The Town of Marion began to explore how it might address the presence of homeless people within the town and whether to restrict where they can stay.

The county announced plans to introduce a new EMS agency to start responding to the growing number of calls. The first branch of Smyth County Fire & Rescue is scheduled to open in Atkins on Jan. 1, 2023.

The 2023 general election campaigns got under way as Phillip “Bucky” Blevins announced his intention to seek the county Republican Party’s nomination for commonwealth’s attorney.

Voters elected new faces for both the Chilhowie and Saltville town councils.

December

Bradley Powers announced that he would seek the Republican Party’s nod to represent them in the race for commissioner of the revenue.

The Southwest Virginia Legal Aid Society marked its 50th anniversary. As a non-profit law firm with offices in Castlewood, Marion, and Christiansburg and more than 40 employees, the agency serves 21 localities. It helps people with an array of legal challenges from custody issues to home foreclosures, welfare benefits to utility cut-offs and health care denials among many others.

Smyth County took ownership of the Morison Building, the four-story, 30,000-square-foot structure that has served as the county administration building for decades. Now, county officials must decide how much, or if any, to invest in the aging structure’s rehabilitation.

The Smyth County Public Library partnered with Cedar Bluff Baptist Church in Atkins and Rich Valley Presbyterian Church to provide free WiFi access 24/7 in those communities.

For Christmas, a massive winter storm brought wind chill warnings, frigid temperatures, and a bit of snow and ice to the region. Forecasters signaled, however, that milder conditions would bring in 2023.

We wish all our readers a New Year that enriches your story.