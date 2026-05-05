Schools honor Harris at retirement Mark Sage May 5, 2026 21 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save After nearly 39 years of dedicated service to Floyd County Public Schools, Janet Harris retired April 30, bringing to a close a career marked by commitment to employees and school division.kAmw2CC:D 3682? 96C 42C66C :? `hgf 2D 2? 25>:?:DEC2E:G6 2DD:DE2?E :? E96 DA64:2= 65F42E:@? 56A2CE>6?E 2?5 H6?E @? E@ D6CG6 :? >F=E:A=6 C@=6D[ :?4=F5:?8 25>:?:DEC2E:G6 2DD:DE2?E :? E96 :?DECF4E:@? 56A2CE>6?E[ A6CD@??6= 4=6C<[ A2JC@== 4=6C<[ A2JC@== 2?5 36?67:ED DA64:2=:DE[ 4@@C5:?2E@C @7 A6CD@??6= D6CG:46D 2?5[ F=E:>2E6=J[ 5:C64E@C @7 A6CD@??6= D6CG:46D]k^AmkAmu@C bc @7 E9@D6 J62CD[ w2CC:D 2=D@ D6CG65 2D 4=6C< @7 E96 u=@J5 r@F?EJ $49@@= q@2C5[ E9C@F89 E96 E6?FC6D @7 D:I DFA6C:?E6?56?ED]k^Am kAm%96 3@2C5 AC2:D65 w2CC:D 7@C 96C 2EE6?E:@? E@ 56E2:= 2?5 AC@76DD:@?2=:D>] %96 u=@J5 r@F?EJ $49@@= q@2C5 C64@8?:K65 w2CC:D H:E9 2 7@C>2= C6D@=FE:@? 6IAC6DD:?8 :ED “566A6DE 2AAC64:2E:@?” 7@C 96C 564256D @7 D6CG:46 2?5 6IE6?5:?8 4@?8C2EF=2E:@?D @? 96C C6E:C6>6?E]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Mark Sage Group Editor Author email Follow Mark Sage Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Vandals target 19th-century Smyth County cemetery A historic cemetery established in the 19th century has apparently been the target of vandals. Celebrating Warriors: Project Graduation, Chilhowie partner for new endeavor “They look great,” said Chilhowie Mayor Gary Heninger of the banners displayed in the town celebrating the members of the Class of 2026. His c… Smyth supervisors honor Hollyfield for 25 years of cleaning road For about 25 years, Danny Hollyfield has picked up litter and debris from along Whitetop Road. Thursday evening, the Smyth County Board of Sup… Smyth County School Board honors Marion Senior High FFA advisers, others Over the past two years, Marion Senior High School’s FFA team has earned state titles in competition and represented Virginia in national programs. Vayda is ready to find her forever home Meet Smyth Animal Rescue’s Pet of the Week: Vayda.