Let me begin with a paragraph from a recent message.

There was a time you could walk into church and tell who the pastor was because he honored his calling by his attire and demeanor. Preachers are to be held to a higher standard than others because he is supposed to be the leader. You cannot lead from the back of the pack. If you do, then you and all who follow are going backward. The way a man dresses, within certain guidelines, will not send him to hell but not respecting the highest calling given to man might. You cannot pull someone out of the fire if you are standing next to them. You cannot pull someone out of a hole if you are in it with them. It is time for preachers to look and act like they honor their God instead of trying to fit in with the crowd that they are trying to lead to higher ground.

It seems that the phrase “within certain guidelines” threw a few people for a loop. To explain this we will deal with two issues. The first one is “commonsense” and the second is “motive”. You would not enter a courtroom wearing a bathing suit because commonsense should dictate that such dress is not acceptable where a certain amount of decorum and respect is expected for what is going on. If going to a pool, that is another thing altogether.

Should a person, of average intelligence, out of rebellion or disrespect, choose to “do it anyway,” then they will be held accountable.

Many years ago, in the coalfields of Kentucky, the dress code for church was simply to be clean and the best you have. For that it meant, the best pair of your wardrobe of two pairs of jeans. Many families would have one set of clothes for each member of the family, and they were known as “Sunday go to meeting clothes.” Just out of respect for God’s House. If what you have is all you have, then wearing it is not the issue. Go to God’s house and worship freely.

It is not the clothes so much as it is the reason behind what you choose to wear. It is not suit and tie; it is motivation and/or lack of respect for the House of God. Do you take a moment before leaving for church to see if you are honoring God, both mentally and physically?

Ministers of the gospel should and are to be held to a greater standard of accountability. You are the leaders who set the goals and lead the people to higher ground. You are not called to act like the crowd, look like the crowd, or be a part of the crowd. You have been called out of the crowd and lead them in the path that brings them closer to God.

Light shows and loud music are the world’s methods of getting the young crowds together to hear the message of rebellion, drug use, free sex, and physical manipulation. When Jesus drew the crowds, it was because he offered people what they needed and not what they wanted. He drew them away from the sins the world offered. Instead, he offered them a better life. One filled with peace, joy, purpose, miracles, deliverance and much more.

I am 75 years old, thanks to God that provided a heart transplant and more years on my calendar. Many think that my dislike for the way church is going has to do with my age. That is not the case at all. My dislike is because I do not witness the genuine move of the Spirit like I have for the past 50 years — when churches of 10, 30, 100, or a 1,000 would be one unified body in worship, where the Spirit was felt and witnessed by the operation of spiritual gifts, where age was not a factor in the service. Young and old would be seen weeping in their seats and around the altar. Even onlookers were consumed by the presence of God. Sinners would come, whether 12 years old or 100. The Spirit reaches everyone no matter the age. The message is not time or age sensitive.

It has happened before in my many years that churches began to lose the ministry of the Spirit, and then tried different methods to try to get some feeling back into the service. I can remember when drums were first introduced in the services. It started because they felt the need to increase feeling by enhancing their physical reaction to a steady beat. That was even back when the drums were a support instrument instead of the lead instrument.

One word of warning. Be careful what traditions you choose to ignore or remove. After all, Passover, Easter, Christmas, birthdays, anniversaries, are all traditions — things from the past that are a remembrance but of no other real value. You were born on your birthday; tradition is an act of remembering what happened on that day.