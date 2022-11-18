Wythe probationer facing string of new charges

A Wythe County man with a criminal record going back to his teen years is facing a string of new charges after police captured him earlier this month while helping out in a Pulaski County manhunt.

Incarcerated in the New River Valley Regional Jail, 21-year-old Caleb Dylan Spencer of Max Meadows has cases pending in three local courts.

According to the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office, an officer spotted Spencer driving in the Caseknife area of Pulaski County during the manhunt for another suspect accused of stealing a police car and trying to run over officers.

Spencer, who is already on probation out of Wythe County Circuit Court, had outstanding warrants charging him with violating a protective order, possessing a firearm while under a protective order and possessing a firearm after being convicted of a felony.

Chief Deputy Anthony Cline said the charges stemmed from a Sept. 28 domestic violence call at 8011 Peppers Ferry Road.

“Before deputies arrived on the scene Caleb Spencer retrieved a firearm from the residence and threatened suicide,” Cline wrote in an email. “Family members were able to retrieve the weapon from him. Spencer ran from the residence into the woods before deputies arrived on the scene. Spencer and the female (Deseray Deaton) had an active protective order to keep the two apart.”

On the same day of Spencer’s arrest, the Sheriff’s Office took a stolen vehicle report from Deaton.

Cline said she accused Spencer of taking her 2017 Honda Civic and selling it. Deputies located the car on Copenhaver Road.

Spencer was charged with auto theft on Nov. 11.

His General District cases are scheduled for next month.

Spencer, though, also has cases pending in Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court.

According to court records, he was arrested on May 13 and charged with two counts of assault and battery of a family member.

In criminal complaints, Capt. S.S. Dixon said he responded to an Ivanhoe Road residence about a female yelling for help.

“She (Deaton) advised that her and Caleb were in an argument and he picked up a torch and threw it at her,” the officer wrote. Dixon said Spencer also shoved Deaton.

Deaton told the officer that Spencer had pushed her into a wall on May 5, which injured her chin and required six stitches.

“She also showed me the place it left on the wall where it occurred,” Dixon wrote.

Spencer bonded out on those charges, but he was arrested again on July 23 after Deaton took out three more warrants accusing him of assault and battery, strangulation, and abduction.

He also bonded out on those charges.

“Subject very upset but cooperative throughout hearing and with arresting officer,” a magistrate wrote when setting Spencer’s $5,000 bond. “States the allegations against him are false.”

His next court date on the J&DR charges is Dec. 6.

Partly because of his new arrests, Spencer has a probation revocation hearing pending in Wythe County Circuit Court, where he has convictions for burglary, grand larceny, eluding police and more.

In a probation violation letter, an officer said Spencer had failed to report as instructed and tested positive for cocaine and amphetamines.

When Spencer was 17, he pleaded guilty in Circuit Court to reduced charges related to a 2017 shooting.

According to police and court records, Spencer shot a handgun twice after meeting up to fight other juveniles. One bullet hit a vehicle, but no one was injured.

He was sentenced to serve six months and ordered to keep the peace and be of good behavior for a year after his release.