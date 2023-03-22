Baseball

Chilhowie eases past Blue Devils

Landon Bowman doubled down the left field line to score Talan Poe to lift Chilhowie to a 3-2 eight-inning home win over Grayson County in a game that included 30 strikeouts, 15 by each team.

Zac Hall struck out 10 over four innings for Chilhowie (2-1), while Dawson Tuell picked up the win in relief and also had two hits. Connor Smith had a two-run single in the first.

Grayson County had five hits, including a game-tying RBI single in the fifth by Elijah Osborne, and also committed four errors.

Rebels hammer Eastside

Carter Lester had three hits and John Owens scored two two and drove in two runs in the Rebels’ 13-3 win over the Spartans.

Kolin Gobble scored three runs and Conner Kausch had three RBIs, had two hits and also scattered six hits to pick up the win.

Eastside was paced by Eli McCoy and Tanner Perry with two hits apiece. McCoy and Clay Ward had doubles in the loss.

Rye Cove skunks Northwood

Cody Meade had two hits and Landon Lane and Dawson Kern drove in two runs each in Rye Cove’s opening game road win over the Panthers.

Drew Cardwell and Eli Williams had a hit apiece for Northwood.

Rye Cove won the second game on an RBI single by Meade in the top of the third. Lane swiped two bases for the Eagles.

Northwood’s lone hit was by Jake Barlow.

Softball

Canes wallop Indians

Jaylin Ferland homered and drove in three runs and Mya Ferland added four hits and drove in a run in the Scarlet Hurricanes’ 17-1 home win over the Indians.

Taylor Preston, who allowed just one hit and struck out 13 in the circle, also drove in three runs. Aubree Whitt added four RBIs for Marion.

Maddy Roberts had Rural Retreat’s lone hit.

Cats best Panthers

Carrie Patrick had three hits and Bella McCloud homered as the Virginia High Bearcats notched a 7-3 non-district softball win on Monday over the Northwood Panthers in Saltville.

McCloud hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning to seal the deal for the Bristolians, while senior Aidan James pitched three scoreless innings of relief.

Northwood (0-2) was led by Summer Turley’s three hits and Ella Doane’s two RBIs.

Rye Cove sweeps Northwood

Eden Muncy began her tenure at Rye Cove by allowing just one hit over three innings to lead the Eagles a three-inning opening game win over the Panthers.

A transfer from Thomas Walker, Muncy also had two doubles, scored twice and drove in a run. Gracie Turner hit a two-run first-inning home run. Kenzie Hood had two hits and Maddy Wood drove in two runs. K.Frye had the lone hit for Northwood.

Rye Cove hung a 10-0 loss on the Panthers.

Montanna Dillowe and Turner drove in two runs each in Rye Cove’s second game 12-0 three-inning victory over the Panthers. Edwards and Wood had two hits each for the Eagles (2-0). Lexie Crusenberry had a double and Sydney Carter singled in the second game for Northwood (0-5).

Spartans hammer Rebels

Brelyn Hall and Taylor Clay had three hits apiece as Eastside powered past Patrick Henry for a 14-1 victory over Patrick Henry.

Hall also teamed with Emma Sartin to pitch a four-hitter.

Patrick Henry was hurt by five errors.

Tennis

Marion whips Lebanon

Marion 8, Lebanon 1

Singles

Parker White (M) def. Avery Russell 8-1; Maddie Austin (M) def. Bailey Collins 8-2; Ava Austin (M) def. Calli Dye 8-2; McKenzie Boyd (L) def. Bailey Russell 8-6; Sarah Myers (M) def. Megan Helton 8-4; Haley Freeman (M) def. Olivia Gilmore 8-1.

Doubles

White-M.Austin (M) def. Dye-Boyd 8-1; A.Austin-B.Russell (M) def. Collins-Helton 8-2; Myers-Freeman (M) A.Russell-Tincher 8-5.