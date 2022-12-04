Chief to talk reading, libraries, and favorite books during Marion program

A library promotion for a special program featuring Marion Police Chief John Clair describes him as an enthusiastic reader. That might well be an understatement.

Clair, on average, reads more than 50 books a year. For 2022, he said, he’s on track to read about 65 books – almost all non-fiction.

Clair will also focus on a particular theme for a year. This year, he has concentrated on leadership books. In 2021, his reading focused on sociological themes and the year prior on theology.

The chief often finds himself reading “in chains.” Clair explained, “So I will read a book and learn what it has to teach me, but then I want to know how the author learned what they learned or how they came to the conclusion that they came to. So, I’ll read all their cited works.”

Clair also strives “to get a feel for the breadth of the author’s work, and then go from there.”

His reading often sparks the ideas for his own writing, especially the Pulling Threads column he writes for this newspaper.

The chief owes his love of reading – at least in part – to his grandmother Gwendolyn Dyas and his aunt Stephanie Cooper. They both were librarians.

His grandmother certainly left an impression. Clair’s youngest daughter is named for her.

Through his grandmother in particular, Clair said, he “discovered the library and the reality of all the books that existed. I was always fascinated by their form and shape.”

Despite the interest, he couldn’t initially get into reading.

That changed when Clair was about 12 years old. He discovered science fiction. At first, he found them easy to read and engaging. “I started to read those obsessively, which made me good at reading….”

Over the years, he broadened his interest, especially while serving in the military in areas without access to television or other entertainment.

Then, Clair went to seminary. “That’s when the reading got serious,” he said. “And, my ability grew by leaps and bounds.”

He saw how the new knowledge benefited his church and then he leveraged reading for his law enforcement work.

“First,” Clair said, “I got good at the act of reading. Then I challenged myself and grew my vocabulary and comprehension.”

Challenging himself paid off. The chief declared, “And, now I fear no book.” Today, he seeks out reading challenges like Carl von Clausewitz’s “On War.” The book, first published in 1832, is described as “the most significant attempt in Western history to understand war.”

Clair also strives to do critical or counterpoint reading, especially of material that disagrees with his initial position on a subject.

“I don’t want to read to reinforce my bias. Then, afterward, I will read books that go along with what I thought I already believed. At the end, I typically find that my ideology has shifted one direction or another…. I’m always trying to challenge my perception.”

Clair doesn’t read in isolation. His wife, Melissa, is also a serious reader, having read about 45 books so far this year. He noted that material gives them plenty to talk about.

Clair will share much more about his reading during “Talking Books with the Chief, a Conversation with John Clair” at the Marion Library’s Copenhaver Room. The Monday, Dec. 12, program is free to attend and will run from 6-7 p.m.

Clair is expected to share some of his favorite reads.