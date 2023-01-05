OUR VIEW: Republican silliness is coming to a head?

State and national Republicans have been extremely busy lately, making sure that rational folks will seriously question their ability to lead in any capacity.

On Wednesday, while California congressman Kevin McCarthy was embroiled in a second day of not being able to sew up the speakership he so desperately wanted, a judge in Wythe County judge that a September tiff at a Republican meeting in Wytheville was not assault.

Delegate Marie March, who lives in and represents Floyd County, had accused fellow freshman Republican Delegate Wren Williams of intentionally bumping into her at a gathering in the fall.

The two are gearing up for what promises to be a bitter contest to remain in the House after redistricting turned their two seats into one.

We opined in September that the whole business was silly and embarrassing, but it’s beginning to look like it’s business as usual for today’s GOP.

Williams attorney said that his client admitted that there was “a touching” but questioned whether the touch was unlawful or intended. Jimmy Turk pointed to surveillance footage to argue the contact was accidental.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Kathryn Hagwood, though, argued that witness testimony proved the touching was clearly intentional, “unwanted” and “purposeful,” saying that met the burden of proof for the assault and battery charge.

Judge Becky Moore didn’t agree.

Williams testified that he didn’t know who he had run into and reflexively apologized, adding that he was trying to leave the meeting with his pregnant wife.

After Williams was found not-guilty on Wednesday, he told reporters that the accusation of an assault by bump was a political hit job. March told reporters that she doesn’t really know Williams, except she is running against him for election in the June primaries.

Our main hope is that the party can get its act together in the state and national levels and begin tosoberly do the business they were elected to do. Our hopes for maintaining the republic – as Benjamin Franklin once attested outside the constitutional convention – rests with our elected officials maintaining some level of sobriety.

If the parties cannot be grown up, we certainly hope that when March and Williams are together again at the start of the General Assembly session on Jan. 11, that Williams will without permission snip off a bit of March’s hair. The argument afterward would, of course, create quite a breach between the families that support Williams’ vision for representation, which according to his website is a support for pro-life policies, a strong Second Amendment, better access to affordable health care in rural areas, freer markets and secure elections, and March’s, which according to her website, are much the same with the added benefit of wearing a cowboy hat.

Whatever becomes of the Williams and March grudge, though, we are certain that the two will move past the dire offence.

And so, we will leave you with a series of couplets from a much more lettered, intelligent and sophisticated scribe:

“Say what strange Motive, Goddess! Cou’d compel

A well-bred Lord t’assault a gentle Belle?

Oh say what stranger Cause, yet unexplor’d,

Cou’d make a gentle Belle reject a Lord?

In Tasks so bold, can Little Men engage,

And in soft Bosoms dwells such Mighty Rage?”

It seems, with the Republican silliness running amuck here lately, that we’re not doing a very good job of keeping the Republic, Dr. Franklin.