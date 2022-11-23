 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High School Roundup

  • 0

VOLLEYBALL

GAME RESULTS

Tuesday Nov. 15 2022 Class 1 state tournament Semifinals at higher seed

Auburn def. Giles 25-22, 26-24, 25-14

Rappahannock def. Rappahannock County 25-20, 21-25, 25-16, 25-11

Saturday Nov. 19 At Salem Civic Center, Salem Championship final

Auburn vs. Rappahannock

FOOTBALL

GAME RESULTS

Friday/Saturday Nov. 18/19 2022 Class 1 playoffs Region A semifinals

Westmorland (5-5) at Essex (11-0)

Northumberland (8-2) at King & Queen Central (9-2)

Region B semifinals

Sussex Central (7-4) at Riverheads (8-1)

Buffalo Gap (7-4) at Lunenburg Central (10-0)

Region C semifinals

Grayson County (9-2) at Galax (7-3)

Narrows (9-1) at George Wythe (7-3)

Region D semifinals

Holston (8-3) at PH-Glade Spring (8-3)

Lebanon (7-4) at Grundy (6-4)

THIS WEEK’S GAMES

Friday/Saturday Nov. 25/26 Region A final

Semifinal winners

Region B final

Semifinal winners

Region C final

Semifinal winners

Region D final

Semifinal winners

BOYS BASKETBALL

UPCOMING GAME

Tuesday Nov. 29

Bland County at Rural Retreat

GIRLS BASKETBALL

UPCOMING GAME

Tuesday Nov. 29

Bland County at Rural Retreat

MIDDLE SCHOOL BASKETBALL

GAME RESULTS

Monday Nov. 14

Bland County 37, Grayson County 22 (boys)

Grayson County 36, Bland County 20 )girls)

Wednesday Nov. 16

Scott Memorial 62, Bland County 44 (boys)

Scott Memorial 49, Bland County 21 (girls)

UPCOMING GAMES

Monday Nov. 28

Bland County at Auburn (boys/girls doubleheader)

