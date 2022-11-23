High School Roundup

VOLLEYBALL
GAME RESULTS
Tuesday Nov. 15 2022 Class 1 state tournament Semifinals at higher seed
Auburn def. Giles 25-22, 26-24, 25-14
Rappahannock def. Rappahannock County 25-20, 21-25, 25-16, 25-11
Saturday Nov. 19 At Salem Civic Center, Salem Championship final
Auburn vs. Rappahannock
FOOTBALL
GAME RESULTS
Friday/Saturday Nov. 18/19 2022 Class 1 playoffs Region A semifinals
Westmorland (5-5) at Essex (11-0)
Northumberland (8-2) at King & Queen Central (9-2)
Region B semifinals
Sussex Central (7-4) at Riverheads (8-1)
Buffalo Gap (7-4) at Lunenburg Central (10-0)
Region C semifinals
Grayson County (9-2) at Galax (7-3)
Narrows (9-1) at George Wythe (7-3)
Region D semifinals
Holston (8-3) at PH-Glade Spring (8-3)
Lebanon (7-4) at Grundy (6-4)
THIS WEEK’S GAMES
Friday/Saturday Nov. 25/26 Region A final
Semifinal winners
Region B final
Semifinal winners
Region C final
Semifinal winners
Region D final
Semifinal winners
BOYS BASKETBALL
UPCOMING GAME
Tuesday Nov. 29
Bland County at Rural Retreat
GIRLS BASKETBALL
UPCOMING GAME
Tuesday Nov. 29
Bland County at Rural Retreat
MIDDLE SCHOOL BASKETBALL
GAME RESULTS
Monday Nov. 14
Bland County 37, Grayson County 22 (boys)
Grayson County 36, Bland County 20 )girls)
Wednesday Nov. 16
Scott Memorial 62, Bland County 44 (boys)
Scott Memorial 49, Bland County 21 (girls)
UPCOMING GAMES
Monday Nov. 28
Bland County at Auburn (boys/girls doubleheader)