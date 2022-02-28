Updated Brick Ranch ready for you to move into! New laminate (wood look) floors, both baths completely remodeled, Master bath with stand up shower. Warm Morning wood burning stove fireplace in the spacious living room. Newer water heater - newer double thermal windows, french doors leading to the rear patio. . Plumbing and electrical updates throughout. 1 car garage with pull down stairs - beautiful stone wall along rear patio for your enjoyment. Out building in rear. Private rear lot.
3 Bedroom Home in Bluefield - $157,500
-
- Updated
