Pastor Ted Anders’ message to us at Mt. Mitchell Church on Sunday, March 5, was from Hebrews Chapter 11, reminding us that faith is necessary for us to please God. We believe God created the universe by his word out of what could not be seen. Several examples of faith such as Abel giving the better sacrifice, Enoch being taken up to heaven without tasting death, Abraham leaving a comfortable life and traveling to a place God would lead him to, God making him a father in his old age, and Noah’s faith to build the ark that saved him and his family and all God’s creatures from the great flood. It is by faith we go about our daily lives and if we are wise, we will let our hearts and minds be filled with God’s love and presence and thanksgiving. In so doing, we will be filled with peace and joy!
Happy birthday to Donnie Hedrick on March 12, Rodney Grubb on March 12, Toby Crabtree on March 12 and John Webb on March 16.
The Soup and Word Lenten services will be on Tuesday, March 14, at the Presbyterian church at noon. Everyone is invited to these very inspiring services.
Grace Circuit Bible study is each Wednesday afternoon at 1:30 p.m. at Mt. Mitchell. Everyone is invited to attend.
March is known as the windy month and it is holding true to this saying. I hear there were a good many trees blown down this past weekend. At least we have been spared snow so far. I enjoyed a little yard work on Monday afternoon.