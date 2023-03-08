Pastor Ted Anders’ message to us at Mt. Mitchell Church on Sunday, March 5, was from Hebrews Chapter 11, reminding us that faith is necessary for us to please God. We believe God created the universe by his word out of what could not be seen. Several examples of faith such as Abel giving the better sacrifice, Enoch being taken up to heaven without tasting death, Abraham leaving a comfortable life and traveling to a place God would lead him to, God making him a father in his old age, and Noah’s faith to build the ark that saved him and his family and all God’s creatures from the great flood. It is by faith we go about our daily lives and if we are wise, we will let our hearts and minds be filled with God’s love and presence and thanksgiving. In so doing, we will be filled with peace and joy!