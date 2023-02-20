Bland County in cooperation with the Bland County Extension Office are announcing the continuation of the cost-share program for the control of the multiflora rose. This program is designed to assist Bland County landowners with the purchase of pre-approved herbicides labeled for use in controlling the multiflora rose. The multiflora rose continues to be one of the most invasive weed species in pasture and hay fields across the county. The Bland County Board of Supervisors has chosen to address this issue by funding a multiflora rose control program.

Multiflora rose (Rosa multiflora Thunb.) is a thorned bramble perennial plant that now infests almost all areas of Bland County. Older bushes can attain a height and a diameter of 15 feet or more. Dense multiflora stands severely reduce pasture grazing for cattle. Severe multiflora rose infestations may lower land values both for agriculture and for other uses, such as recreation and forestry. Multiflora rose cannot be eradicated by a one-time destructive effort.

When multiflora rose has become naturalized, the soil near older plants soon contains a large seed bank. One very large mature plant can produce up to one-half million seeds per year, which can remain viable in the soil for many years. Birds and other animals disperse seeds across a wide area, but the few seeds brought by them into a property where multiflora rose already has become established are of minor concern. If a pasture cleared of older plants is subsequently left untreated, multiflora rose will re-establish primarily in areas where it existed earlier. Multiflora rose can also multiply by layering—the process whereby tips of canes that touch the ground develop roots. New plants can also arise from the shallow roots of older live plants. Several scattered multiflora roses, if left undisturbed, can form a dense thicket within a few years.

For you to be successful, multiflora rose control must become an integral part of each owner/operators continuing land-management plan. Two important steps are necessary—the destruction of existing plants and the initiation of a yearly program to control seedlings as they appear. While the destruction of existing rose plants can be accomplished by either chemical or mechanical treatments, control is most effective when these two methods are combined.

The Bland County Extension Office asks those participants who have received cost-share money to purchase herbicides through this program in the past, to use any leftover chemical from last year before applying for more cost-share money this year. This will allow for more even distribution of the limited cost-share money that is available.

Instructions

Applications for participation in the program are available at the extension office in Bland and must be returned by April 6 th , 2023.

Wait for approval.

Purchase approved herbicide on application.

Turn in receipt no later than May 4th, 2023. Receipts will not be accepted if the original form was not submitted.

There are four types of herbicides that have been approved for use. You can purchase the maximum amount of one product or the minimum amount of 2 products. Crossbow and Remedy have generic products that are acceptable.

Spike (10 lb. max. – 5 lb. min.) – 5g pellets can be used in small inaccessible areas where spraying is difficult. Spike is a soil sterilizer and will kill everything. It will also leach down slopes. Crossbow (5 gallon max. – 2.5 gallon min.) is a pre-packaged mix of 2,4-D plus triclopyr. Mix 2 quarts per 50 gallons of water. Remedy (5 gallon max. – 2.5 gallon min.) is a liquid concentrated herbicide containing triclopyr. It is similar to Crossbow, but does not contain 2,4-D. NOTE: Remedy is more concentrated, so follow the labeled rated when mixing tank loads. GrazonNext HL (4 gallon max. – 2 gallon min.) has no grazing restrictions for any type of livestock. Can be applied up to water’s edge.

If you have questions regarding the program, please feel free to contact the Bland County Extension Office at (276) 688-3542.