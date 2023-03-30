Nearly a century has elapsed since one of the greatest disasters in Smyth County history occurred. With the loss of first-person accounts, the preservation of oral histories about the tragedy is critical to record its impact. Those charged with preserving that history want to compile the remembrances into a book, but they need the community’s help.

On the night of Dec. 24, 1924, a crack reverberated with such power that many people believed an explosion occurred at the Mathieson Alkali Plant in Saltville. Instead, the event now known as the Great Saltville Disaster began when a dam that retained the plant’s chemical waste failed and broke. A river made up of ammonia slurry, solid particles, and liquor rushed toward Palmertown, knocking houses off foundations and carrying vehicles away.

The lives of 21 people, including those of numerous children and babies, were lost to the muck dam disaster.

The Muck Dam Memorial Committee is working to see that the disaster’s 100th anniversary is commemorated on Dec. 24, 2024. It plans to host a public dedication of a permanent memorial in the Town Commons and present a book that compiles stories of the disaster.

“It is crucial for the stories of the Muck Dam disaster to be recorded and compiled in order to ensure that the full weight and far-reaching implications of the disaster are not lost with the passing of time. Seeing as the disaster took place in 1924, accurate reporting of the disaster is not as extensive as those who are interested in preserving the memory of the disaster would hope.

By compiling these stories into a singular volume, the oral histories that have been passed down through the generations can be compared and supplement one another so that a greater understanding of the disaster might be gleaned,” said Lauren Rhea, a committee member.

The committee is welcoming stories about the Muck Dam disaster that may have been passed down through the families that were directly or indirectly affected by the disaster. These stories, once received, will be compiled into a book that will be sold at the monument dedication as well as at the Museum of the Middle Appalachians gift shop.

The committee has a bit of head start on the book thanks to previous donations and exhibits at the museum.

Anyone interested in sharing their family’s story of the Muck Dam Disaster is asked submit it in neat handwriting, typed, or via digital file (preferred). Submissions can be sent to P.O. Box 730, Saltville VA 24370 or by email to muckdammemorialcommittee@gmail.com.