Cajun dance party set for Floyd tonight Jun 16, 2026 4 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Revelers will bring a taste of Cajun sounds to Floyd on Thursday, June 18, as part of the Small Town Summer series.kAm|@C6 >@C6 E92? 2 564256[ %96 #6G6=6CD 92D 2 C6AFE2E:@? 2D :??@G2E@CD :? {@F:D:2?2 >FD:4 2?5 :? a_`e C646:G65 2 vC2>>J 2H2C5 ?@>:?2E:@? 7@C q6DE #68:@?2= #@@ED |FD:4 p=3F> 7@C “v6E #625J]”k^AmkAm%96 DFA6C8C@FA 92D 25565 7:55=6C 2?5 D:?86C z6==: y@6D E@ E96 46=63C2E65 =:?6FA]k^AmkAmp=D@ @? E2A 7@C E96 6G6?:?8 :D }@CE9 r2C@=:?2[\32D65 >F=E:\:?DECF>6?E2=:DE z6==6J qC6:5:?8] p7E6C 8C25F2E:?8 7C@> (6DE6C? r2C@=:?2 &?:G6CD:EJ[ qC6:5:?8 =:G65 :? |E] p:CJ[ }@CE9 r2C@=:?2[ 7@C 2 3:E @G6C `_ J62CD 2?5 ?@H =:G6D :? pD96 r@F?EJ[ }@CE9 r2C@=:?2]k^Am People are also reading… Saltville takes step toward transforming Hartwood property into gateway Privacy laws prevent Smyth school board from commenting on parent allegations Marion Senior High grad claims top state art award Communities rally to support officer injured in the line of duty Health Commission analysis finds Smyth hospital 'at risk of closure' Smyth County undertakes groundwork to prepare for potential data center interest Mount Rogers Community Services makes case for its funding requests 'The Coolest Hometown': Actors, stage crew sought to support new play about Marion Commonwealth's Attorney's Office to host church security training for Smyth County Three-star cornerback Dozier commits to Virginia Tech Smyth County seeks public input on future use of Carnegie School Broady to present program to help instill Martin Luther King's clarity, courage Record $75 million gift to benefit Virginia Tech athletics, Honors College Smyth's Octagon House enters new chapter with donation of original materials Early look at Virginia Tech’s 2026 Week 2 opponent ODU kAmp 8F:E2C:DE[ 7:55=6C[ 32?;@ A=2J6C[ 32DD A=2J6C 2?5 D:?86C^D@?8HC:E6C[ qC6:5:?8 :D H6==\G6CD65 :? E96 >FD:4 @7 }@CE9 r2C@=:?2’D >@F?E2:?D]k^AmkAmr@>:?8 FA @? yF=J a H:== 36 #9@?52 ':?46?E 2?5 E96 #286]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Saltville takes step toward transforming Hartwood property into gateway The rehabilitation of the old Hartwood building in Saltville is one step closer to reality this week. Privacy laws prevent Smyth school board from commenting on parent allegations A handful of parents were protesting outside the Smyth County Administration building prior to the School Board’s Monday evening meeting. Marion Senior High grad claims top state art award For the second year in a row, a Smyth County high school student has claimed the state title in an art competition. Communities rally to support officer injured in the line of duty Communities in Smyth and Wythe counties are working to support one of their own who was injured in the line of duty. Health Commission analysis finds Smyth hospital 'at risk of closure' Last week, a report was released to the Governor and state legislators that said 13 Virginia rural hospitals are either at “immediate risk of …