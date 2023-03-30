Wythe Supervisors on March 28 cleared the way for 911 upgrades.

Assistant County Administrator Matt Hankins told officials that the paging interface – the thing that makes it so that when a dispatcher pushes a button, calls go to the correct agency – have been having a good bit of problems and getting a contractor in to fix things has proven difficult. Hankins said repairs and support on the current equipment, made by Zetron, can take more than four weeks.

In advising the board to approve a $169,925 purchase for an upgrade – coinciding with radio updates coming this spring and summer – Hankins noted that the new consoles would guarantee a contractor to fix any problems within two hours. He also pointed out that the new consoles would move to Telex, which is the system used by most of the counties in Southwest Virginia, making Wythe County’s system compatible with the rest of the region.

Further, Hankins said the ProComm consoles would come with an annual maintenance agreement of $18,500, increasing by 5 percent each year. That figure, he said, is about half the agreement with Zetron.

Hankins added that the money can be done through a state contract and because enough dispatchers haven’t been hired, vacancy savings over the year will cover any extra costs.

In other emergency services news, the Board of Supervisors also unanimously approved moving forward on replacing air packs for the Speedwell fire department.

Hankins said the department was down to 11 operational air packs, all of which are nearing the end of their life cycles. Hankins suggested going with the low bid, from SureFlo, of around $162,000.

The assistant county administrator said he didn’t believe a $50,000 grant for the project would come in from Rural Development, adding that the bid window closed at the end of March. He said that the difference in the cost of $11,726 could be paid from the general fire department support budget.

Barren Springs, Ivanhoe and Max Meadows fire departments all use the same equipment.

The board also designated Hankins as the acting chief of the county wide fire department. The action will allow Hankins to sign paperwork and activate the department’s identification number, which will open up more funding opportunities and is essential in hiring part-time firefighters to provide daytime, weekday coverage at the Max Meadows station, he said.

Hankins said the county has hired a deputy emergency management coordinator, Chuck Parnell of Lead Mines Rescue Squad. Parnell’s first day was slated to be April 1.

In other news, the county approved an amendment to pay an extra $31,000, along with the $69,000 budgeted, toward incentive payments as part of a performance agreement with Klockner Pentaplast, which recently expanded.