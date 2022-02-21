3 Bedroom Home in Bland - $150,000

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 BR 3 BA one level home in Bland County, VA consisting of a very private and peaceful +/-7.5 acres, which borders the Jefferson National Forest! This nice home out in the country is a manufactured home that has been built on to, totaling approx. 1719 finished sq. ft., and has a permanent foundation. Features include 2 master suites, large living area, a remodeled and open kitchen/dining area with several cabinet features, newer laminate wood flooring, quartz countertops, a nice propane fireplace, insulated windows, private well and septic and more. Outside you'll find a recessed front porch and deck to the side of the living room. This home is move in ready and the gently rolling land/location is simply amazing! Add additional fencing and bring your horse and pets. Outbuilding and shed included. Cash or conventional financing only. No drivebys, appointment only.

