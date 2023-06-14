Watch for some special library programs in the coming week, from recipe swaps to naming tunes.

The week starts with the Monday Meandering Reads Book Club, on Monday (of course) at 1 p.m. at the Wythe County Public Library. This group is a reader’s choice where any book is fair game.

The Recipe Swap is set for Tuesday from 2 to 3 p.m. at the shelter in the Elizabeth Brown Park as part of the Chautauqua Festival. Bring your favorite recipe. Call 276-228-4951 for more information.

Dungeons and Dragons gaming is set for Tuesday at 4 p.m. at the Wythe County Public Library.

The Big Bang Boom musical program is set for Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. at the Wythe County Public Library. Come out at listen, dance and move to the fun songs of Big Bang Boom!

The library hosts the Writing Writers group on Friday at 10 a.m. and the Twisted Stitchers knitting and social group on Friday from 4 to 6 p.m.

And finally, the library will host Name That Tune on Friday at 6 p.m. Call 276-228-4951 for more information.

New materials now available for checkout at the Wythe County Public Library include:

Spanish Language Books: “El libro de la medicina” by Steve Parker; “Invencible: como descubri mi fuerza a traves del amor y la Perdida” by Chiquis; “Guillermo del Toro: su cine, su vida y sus monstruos” by Leonardo Garcia; “Hijas de la historia: las mujeres que construyeron a Mexico” by Isabel Revuelta; “Autentica y unica: viva libre de las comparaclones y la necesidad de complacer” by Joyce Meyer; “El maestro: una novela” by Maria Escobar; “Las ocho campanadas del reloj” by Maurice Leblanc; “Ell alquimista: una fabula para seguir fus suenos” by Paulo Coeho; “El italiano” by Arturo Perex-Reverte; “La institutriz” by Gabriela Margall; “Violeta” by Isabel Allende; “De ninguna parte” Julia Navarro; “Velorio” by Xavier Navarro.

Spanish Language Books for Young Readers: “La creacion de Dios tan colorida” by Tim Thornborough; “Que harias con una cola como esta?=:What Do You Do with a Tail Like This?” by Steve Jenkins; “Platanos Go with Everything”=: “Los platanos van con todo” by Lissette Norman; “Josefina’s habichuelas=: Las habichuelas de Josefina” by Jasminne Mendez; “Grandmother’s Nursery Rhymes: Lullabies, Tongue Twisters, and Riddles from South America=las Nanas de abuelita” by Molly Jaramillo; “La pequena locomotora que sip udo=The Little Engine that Could” by Watty Piper; “Gracias, Omu!” by Oge Mora; “Invisible” by Eloy Moreno; “Estrealla fugaz” by Ursula Wolfel; “Yo te salvare” by Matt De la Pena.

Spanish Language Board Books: “I Am an Animal=: Soy un animal” by Alfredo Soderguit; “Butterfly=: La mariposa” by Heather Crossley; “Rosa Rides Her Scooter-: A Rosa le encanta montar en su patineta” by Jessica Spanol; “Un dia de nieve” by Ezra Keat.

Fiction: “The Paris Daughter” by Kristin Harmel; “Near Miss” by Stuart Woods; “The Survivor” by Iris Johansen; “Cross Down” by James Patterson; “A Little Ray of Sunshine” by Kristan Higgins.

DVDs: “Pitch Perfect Trilogy,” “Superstore” (Season 3), “Last Tango in Halifax” (Season 4), “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris,” “Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves,” “Shameless” (Seasons 1-9), “The Strain” (Seasons 1-4).

DVDs for Young Viewers: “”Teen Titans” (Season 1), “Regular Show” (Seasons 1-2), “Bill and Ted’s Excellent Double Feature: Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure; Bill and Ted’s Bogus Journey,” “A League of Their Own,” “Turtle: The Incredible Journey,” “Toy Story that Time Forgot.”