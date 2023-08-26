On Monday, Aug. 21, Emory & Henry honored the School of Health Sciences Master of Physician Assistant Studies (MPAS) class of 2025 who are completing the classroom portion of their education by taking the oath to provide compassionate and ethical care and donning their white coats at the historic Lincoln Theatre in Marion.

The White Coat Ceremony marks the end of MPAS students’ time in the classroom and the beginning of their preceptorships, a period of hands-on learning and clinical experience that all MPAS students require. This is the seventh class of MPAS students to be honored with white coats at Emory & Henry.

Dr. Rachel Rogers, who opened the first woman-owned medicine office in Marion, acted as the honorary speaker at the ceremony. Rogers reminded the students that the white coat is a privilege emblematic of the trust placed in physician assistants in and out of the workplace.

“The degree of professionalism taught at Emory & Henry sets you apart,” Rogers said during her speech addressing 36 MPAS students.

Noah Cook, president of the MPAS class of 2024, also spoke at the ceremony. Cook congratulated the class of 2025 on completing the didactic portion of their education.

“You are taking on not only a responsibility to be a good provider of healthcare, but to be compassionate and patient-focused. Many of our patients come to us in the hardest moments of their lives,” said Cook.

The Physician Assistant Studies program is committed to integrating the most current and effective instructional strategies, technology, and learning experiences to prepare students to meet the healthcare needs of the region and the nation.

For more information about the School of Health Sciences, visit www.ehc.edu/academics/school-health-sciences.