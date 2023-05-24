CLASSES AND WORKSHOPS

SPRING GARDEN HELP DESK: On Saturday, May 27, from 9 a.m. to noon, at the Wytheville Farmers Market, 210 W. Spring St., the Wythe Bland Master Gardener Association will have a free program called "Spring Garden Success." This program is expected to be of interest to anyone who is interested in seeing plants and flowers grow successfully. Local Master Gardeners and some soon-to-be Master Gardeners will answer questions and will plan to engage and educate the community. They will have props and educational handouts to promote discussions regarding planting/organizing/preparing several types of garden spaces. Bring questions to this event.

PLANT-BASED COOKING SCHOOL. On Monday, June 12, at 6:30 p.m., a free plant-based cooking school will be held at the Wytheville Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1600 Chapman Road. This year’s theme is "Let your food be your medicine and your medicine be your food." The meal menu will be "Dinner." Food samples will be available. Some of the recipes may be demonstrated. There will be a "Talk on Micro-greens." All are welcome. For more information, call/text Judy at 276-223-8068 or email wytheSDAcookingclass@yahoo.com.

CHURCH

SPECIAL NEEDS AND MAINSTREAM VBS. The Marion Church of the Nazarene and Marion First Church of God will have Special Needs Vacation Bible School Monday, June 5, through Friday, June 9, from 6-7 p.m. and Mainstream Vacation Bible School Sunday, June 11, through Friday, June 16, from 6-8:30 p.m. with the theme “Keepers of the Kingdom Standing Strong in the Battle for Truth.” Each evening will feature a Bible lesson, Bible verse memory, crafts, music, recreation, and snacks. Address: 229 W. Coyner Ave. For more information, call 276-378-0423.

FIRST FOOD PANTRY. The First Food Pantry at First United Methodist Church in Marion will distribute food on the fourth Tuesday of each month except in November and December, which are adjusted to allow for Thanksgiving and Christmas. The distribution dates are May 23, June 27, July 25, Aug. 22, Sept. 26, Oct. 24, Nov. 21, and Dec. 19. The pantry will operate from 1-4 p.m. or until all the food boxes are given out. No income or residency documentation is required.

FOOD CO-OP. The Wytheville SDA Church has started a co-op for the surrounding area. All are welcome to participate. Azure Standard, a natural grocery store on wheels, will be making monthly pre-ordered deliveries of low-cost, non-GMO and organic foods, herbs, and health/beauty products in the area. For more information contact Antoinette at WythevilleNaturalFoodCoop@gmail.com or call 919-763-2381.

HAPPENINGS

OLDER AMERICANS DAY. The 20th annual Older Americans Day will be celebrated on Thursday, May 25, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Chilhowie’s Riverside Park. Activities will include a hot dog lunch and free door prizes. More than 100 vendors will provide free information on topics such as home health care, Medicare/Medicaid, funeral and monument services, banking, insurance, assisted living, veterans services, and hearing and visual services.

FAMILY FUN & FISH DAY. Hungry Mother State Park will serve as the site for Family Fun & Fish Day on June 3. The carp fishing tournament is catch, picture and release event. Registration begins at 7 a.m. with the tournament from 8 a.m. until noon. A hot dog lunch will follow at noon. There’s a $5 entry fee for the tourney. No fishing license is required.

WOOFSTOCK. Smyth County Woofstock will be held June 10 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Chilhowie Town Park. The event will feature live music, vendors, food trucks, inflatables, raffles, door prizes and more. Pets must be on a leash. The event will raise funds for the Smyth County Humane Society.

FUN RUN. The Marion Kiwanis Club will host a Fun Run on June 17 at 9 a.m. at Marion Baptist Church on North Main Street. Proceeds will benefit the Alvin Crowder Kiwanis Scholarship Program.

JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION. The first Back to Iron Street Juneteenth Celebration will be held Saturday, June 17, at Carnegie and Steele Park, at 2 p.m. Vendors and a DJ will be on site. Speakers will include Pastor Turner, Robbin Hale, Bishop Wolfe and Shareen Williams.

SUMMER CAMP. The Washington County Recreation Department is set to kick-off their Summer Camp, which will be available to rising kindergartners through sixth graders and will held at the Washington County Fairgrounds. Cost is $60 per child per week and runs from June 19-July 28. Breakfast, lunch and a snack with be provided each day. Campers can expect daily activities like crafts, reading, games, swimming and field trips on Friday. For more information contact Sarah Petty at 276-525-1385 or by email at spetty@washcova.com .

VENDORS SOUGHT. Fairview Farm and Homestead in Abingdon will host its Living History Weekend July 29-30 and is seeking vendors for the event. The weekend will feature historical reenactments, tours of Fairview’s historic cabin featured on the hit TV show “Barnwood Builders,” and vendor shopping. All vendor spaces are 10’x10’ and are $10. Payment will be accepted at the event upon vendor set up. All vendors are welcome. To reserve a vendor space, contact Anna Buchanan at williamsannamarie5@gmail.com.

BINGO. The Smyth County Moose Lodge continues to offer bingo every Friday night at 6:30 p.m. with doors opening at 5:30 p.m.

MT. PLEASANT MUSEUM. The Mount Pleasant Preservation Society Museum in Marion, which preserves the history and voices of this area’s Black residents, will now open regularly on Wednesdays from 1-2 p.m. At 320 South Main St. in Marion, the museum was founded by the late Evelyn Thompson Lawrence, a historian, educator, and community advocate. The museum will be open on Wednesdays for self-guided tours, weather permitting. The museum is also open by appointment by calling Diane Hayes at 276-780-3950.

MEETINGS

HIGHER ED CENTER TRUSTEES. The Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center Board of Trustees will conduct its biannual meeting on Thursday, June 8, at 5 p.m. at the Higher Education Center, One Partnership Circle, Abingdon. Persons wishing to address the board must contact Kathy Hietala at 276-619-4346 no later than June 1 in order to be placed on the meeting agenda.

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS. The Marion group of Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 8 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays. Use the Court Street (rear) entrance for Royal Oak Presbyterian Church, 139 W. Main St., Marion. For more information, call Fred C. at 276-280-1995 or Russ G. at 276-617-2663.

NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS. Narcotics Anonymous’ Marion survivors group will meet at 8 p.m. Sundays. Come in the back door at Court Street to Royal Oak Presbyterian Church, 139 W. Main St., Marion. For more information, call Mike F. at 276-646-8462.

SALTVILLE RECOVERY. A Saltville 12-Step Recovery meeting will be held on Mondays at 7 p.m. at Madam Russell United Methodist Church’s fellowship hall, 207 W. Main St.