The Lead Mines Ruritan Club makes a donation to help first responders with equipment and other needs. Shown are (from left) Josh Stitt, Barren Springs Volunteer Fire Department; James Armbrister, Lead Mines Ruritan Club; and Bryan Cassell, Max Meadows Volunteer Fire Department.
Lead Mines Ruritan Club donates to first responders
