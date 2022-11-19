You can fill out an adoption application online on our official website.Name: BearBreed:Shepherd/Australian Shepherd mixAge: 2 monthsAdoption fee:$225Foster Location: DublinMy... View on PetFinder
Bear
Related to this story
Most Popular
Virginia football player D'Sean Perry, who was killed in Sunday night shooting, was an exemplary teammate
D’Sean Perry, a linebacker and defensive end, was one of the victims killed in Sunday night’s shooting at UVa, his father Sean Perry confirmed to The Daily Progress on Monday morning.
Second UVa football player, receiver Lavel Davis Jr., identified as victim in Sunday night's shooting
Davis’s father, Lavel Davis Sr. in a Facebook post, wrote simply, “Lord please help me.”
Merlin and Livie Thompson, 96 and 91 years old, respectively, embody the theme of the 2022 Floyd Christmas Parade having shared plenty of “sma…
Jones grew up in Richmond and played football at UVa in 2018 but didn't appear in any games.
Two departing council members on Nov. 13 expressed concerns about the future of the sports complex planned for the town.
Virginia junior running back Mike Hollins, one of five people injured during Sunday’s shooting on campus, is undergoing a second surgery Tuesday morning, according to his mother.
Two juveniles have been charged in connection to a threat that was airdropped to Marion Senior High School students on Monday.
Christmas is just five weeks away, and the Museum of the Middle Appalachians is ready to help the community get in the spirit of the season.
It’s the time of year when people start looking for Christmas gifts to give family, friends, neighbors and co-workers.
University of Virginia shooting suspect Christopher Darnell Jones is in custody, officials said Monday.