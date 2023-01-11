STRICTLY OBSERVING: Teaching in style

Danielle Skeens first earned her cosmetology license from a private school in 1992, which she followed up with an associate’s degree from Wytheville Community College. She followed a completely different career path until the age of 34 when she enrolled at Old Dominion University to obtain her Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and Business Administration. The now-married mother of three was afforded the opportunity to become a Cosmetology instructor. Her foray in that field began in 2008 when the former Cosmetology instructor at Wythe County Technology Center took a sabbatical, leaving Skeens in charge. When she did not return the following year, Skeens was officially given the job, which she continues to hold after 15 years.

“I love teaching and watching the students learn,” she said. “I love watching their individual creativity grow.”

Doing hair was always a passion for Skeens, having worked as a part-time, freelance beautician. Teaching, however, gave her the ability to lay a foundation for her students to develop their own individual style. She credits her former boss, my former high school principal and junior prom date, Debbie Stone, for encouraging her and eventually hiring her for her dream job.

“I owe her everything,” Skeens said of Stone. “I would not be where I am today if it wasn’t for her.”

Skeens says that as a teacher, she learns as much from her students as she is able to teach them. She noted the importance of having fun with learning and says she has a lot of fun with her 11 female students each day. While she teaches students the basics, she says it is up to the individual to hone their own advance techniques.

“Every day is something new,” she stated. “They come in with an idea they’ve seen on the internet and want to try it. So, we try it and learn together.”

Fees garnered from students who provide hair and nail services to the public are used to replenish supplies, replace mannequins, and are used toward sending students to regional and state competitions. At a recent regional fall festival, three George Wythe students walked away with first-place honors. Mashayla Shupe, Charleigh Studivent, and Ryan Fowler won the “fantasy total fashion” competition, which Skeens says consists of a themed style that relies on creativity. The “updo” competition is a formal style suitable for a prom or wedding. That event sent Katie Wimmer, a Fort Chiswell High School senior, home with a fifth-place win. Lanie Havens, a George Wythe junior, placed fifth in the “fantasy mannequin” competition and Tabitha Dalton, a sophomore at Fort Chiswell High School, placed third in the “fantasy nail design” competition. She also added that any of her students who place in the upcoming district competition next month will be eligible to compete at the state level.

Skeens adds that her students are very enthusiastic about their work.

“The great thing about cosmetology is that students get to choose us,” she noted. “When a student chooses cosmetology, it is their passion, but they quickly find out it is a lot more than doing hair and painting fingernails. There is a lot of science involved in hairstyling.”

Of her many graduates within the last decade and a half, Skeens has had many success stories. Two of her former students co-own a salon in Wytheville and several more are currently working at various salons in town. Another owns her own salon in Dublin.

“I’m very blessed to have had so many students who have become successful in this industry,” Skeens remarked.

Successful graduates can leave the Wythe County Technology Center Cosmetology class with a Virginia Cosmetology License, which will allow them to work in the industry statewide. Most students are also certified by the Occupational Health and Safety Administration, via a ten-hour safety course, which covers general safety and health hazards for entry-level workers. The NOCTI certification is also offered. The National Occupational Competency Testing Institute is an American certifying body that tests students on their abilities to perform the skills needed in a career. Other industry-specific certifications are also offer to students to help build their resumes and portfolios. Skeens also noted that cosmetology is also a great career to use as a fallback plan. For instance, a student who wishes to become a dental hygienist can utilize their cosmetology license to earn income to subsidize college expenses.

“As long as they renew their license, for which they have worked hard, they can use it forever to have a career on which to fall back,” Skeens says. “I would also encourage the public to come in and let the students do their hair and nails. It’s a great way for students to practice without costing the client too much money.”

The cosmetology school is open to the public on Tuesdays and Thursdays by appointment only beginning at 12:15 p.m. A minimal fee, which varies depending upon services rendered, is required. Cuts, colors, perms, nail services and waxing services are offered. To inquire about your appointment today, call 276-228-2691 or email danielle.skeens@wythek12.org.