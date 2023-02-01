Messenger merging with Enterprise

Just shy of hitting its centenarian mark, the Bland County Messenger will publish its final standalone edition on Jan. 11.

The Messenger was first published in 1904.

Times are tight in the world of journalism, and the decision was made to cease publication of the Bland County newspaper as a standalone product.

Starting the week of Jan. 18, the Messenger will be folded into the Wytheville Enterprise each Wednesday.

We will continue to report on the happenings in Bland County and carry stories for and about residents there, high school sports and governmental meetings.

The Messenger originally published from 1904 to 1919, when it was shuttered by a competing paper, the Bland Tribune. When the Tribune ceased publishing in 1922, the Messenger was revived and has been published every Wednesday since then.

In 1958, the Messenger was leased by the Southwest Virginia Enterprise in Wytheville, in a partnership that extends to this day.

We hope that you will continue to read the news of the week in the Bland County Messenger’s new home in the Wytheville Enterprise.