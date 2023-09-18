Wythe and Bland County runners competed at Hungry Mother State Park on Saturday, Sept. 16, in the Walkers Run Cross Country meet hosted by Marion Senior High School. Several runners from Wythe and Bland turned in excellent times.

In the girls 1.5 mile middle school race, sixt-grader Mia Williams of Scott Memorial Middle School finished first overall with a time of 10:13. She was followed by teammates Christa Burkett (11:03), Avery Cline (11:33), Rylee Caudill (11:44), Charlotte Simons (12:00), Kyla Yates (12:36), Nora Simons (12:45), Allison Schmidt (13:06), Savannah Hodges (13:08), Mya de la Garza (14:59), Laney Sturrock 15:05, and Elizabeth Cassell (15:35). The Scott Memorial girls team finished second overall, just four points behind Abingdon's middle school team. The Rural Retreat Middle School girls team finished fourth overall, led by Jae Lynd Hounshell with a time of 11:37. Her teammates followed: Audrey Hale (12:14), Sienna Wren Patrick (12:17), Clara Grubb (12:18), and Maggie Hale (12:19). Bland County Middle School had one female runner. Kenzie Parker finished with a time of 13:25.

Wyatt Kirkpatrick of Graham won the boys middle school race, crossing the line at 8:51. Courtland Jones of Scott Memorial finished fourth overall and first for his team with a time of 9:34. He was followed by teammates Reed Bralley (10:44), Knox Dalton (10:58), Lucas Mabry (11:07), James Crockett (11:40), Bryson Cali (12:00), and Jeremiah Shrestha (12:11). Calan Parks competed for Bland Middle School and finished with a time of 9:50, good for a sixth place finish overall. The Scott Memorial boys team finished third overall.

In the girls varsity 5K race, Amanda Ferrante of Abingdon finished first at 19:33, but George Wythe's Emma Faulkner was close behind at second with a time of 19:33. Faulkner led the Lady Maroons to a third place team finish, with competitive times from Alana Malavolti (22:57), Sophie McCroskey (23:33), Haley Faulkner (24:37), Maggie Simons (27:18), and Willow Delp (27:27). The Rural Retreat girls varisty team finished sixth overall, led by Kylea Davis with a time of 22:42. She was follwed by Indians Annabelle Fiscus (24:14), Olivia Bailey (25:05), Oliva Crigger (25:26), and Elaina Terry (26:34). Jocelyn Parks was the only female runner from Bland High School, crossing the line at 23:02.

Tyler Boone of Bland High School finished seventh overall in the boys varsity 5K race with a time of 17:49. His teammates followed, including Bryce Miller (18:51), Kary Romano (18:53), Chase Parker (22:49), Abram Quesenberry (27:00), and Calvin Nelson 27:01). The Bland boys team finished 8th overall. Conor Martin of George Wythe finished first for his team with a time of 18:18. His teammates followed: Eli Tomiak (19:47), Oscar Montgomery (20:22), Caden Horton (22:29), and Dylan Mann (25:28). The Rural Retreat boys team finished 12th overall, led by Talan Hammack (21:06), Jacob Howard (22:35), Micah Hamman (23:54), Owen Chatterton (24:00), and Jayden Winbourne (24:56).