Hospital welcomes Hood

Dr. William Hood, a board-certified gastroenterologist, has joined Wythe County Community Hospital, opening a practice of Wythe Physician Practices –Gastroenterology at 590 W. Ridge Road, Suite B, Wytheville.
A graduate of Edward Via Virginia College of Osteopathic Medicine in Blacksburg, Hood completed a residency at Charleston Area Medical Center in West Virginia. He finished a fellowship at Largo Medical Center in Florida.
Hood specializes in inflammatory bowel disease, gastroesophageal reflux, esophageal disorders, gallbladder diseases, endoscopy procedures/ERCP, hepatobiliary disorders, upper and lower endoscopy and constipation.
He holds professional certifications in Advanced Cardiac Life Support and is the recipient of several honors and awards and has authored or participated in publications and presentations. He holds certifications with the American Osteopathic Board of Internal Medicine- Gastroenterology and American Osteopathic Board of Internal Medicine.
Appointments may be made by calling 276-227-0071.