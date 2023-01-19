Hospital welcomes Hood

A graduate of Edward Via Virginia College of Osteopathic Medicine in Blacksburg, Hood completed a residency at Charleston Area Medical Center in West Virginia. He finished a fellowship at Largo Medical Center in Florida.

He holds professional certifications in Advanced Cardiac Life Support and is the recipient of several honors and awards and has authored or participated in publications and presentations. He holds certifications with the American Osteopathic Board of Internal Medicine- Gastroenterology and American Osteopathic Board of Internal Medicine.