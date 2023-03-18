By now most of you know that I lost my mother a week ago today. In June, she would have turned 93. She lived life on her terms and never hesitated to tell anyone where she stood on things. She and Dad were the best of parents; they both had that perfect combination of toughness and tenderness.

So when I saw I needed an column for this paper, I thought that it was fitting to re-run an edited version of a salute to farming moms I shared on Mother’s Day weekend 2018. The column from the past begins in the next paragraph. A lot has changed since then, but my respect for the farming mom has not.

Respect. That is a good a place to start when it comes to commenting on my farming Mom. She (and Miss Andy falls into this category too) is my hero when it comes to how much she can accomplish with as little as anyone can imagine, for as long or longer than anyone could expect.

June Coulthard Overbay grew up in the Black Hill community of Rich Valley. Like many children of her day, she had few privileges, but fewer wants. She was the baby of seven children and lost my grandmother at the tender age of 10. She attended Chatham Hill School, the Cove School and Rich Valley High School. She entered fifth grade as the only student in her grade, so they promoted her to sixth. Because of the promotion and the fact that 11th grade was their senior year, Mom graduated from Rich Valley in 1946 at 15. She played basketball and was the cat

She travelled to Baltimore, where her brother Bill and wife, Evelyn, were living after WWII, and attended National Business College. She returned to Smyth County and went to work for the Vance Company as a bookkeeper…. Remember that role.

In 1949, she married Dad who also worked at the Vance Company as part of their International Harvester dealership in Chilhowie and they moved to Chilhowie in 1952. Dad bought three lots on Eller Avenue and built their new home himself. They spent $9,000 on it; it still stands there as does the house he built for his brother Jess, directly across the street.

Between 1959 and 1963, two boys were born to the couple and Mom left the Vance Company to care for her good son and the other one (that’s for you Mary Ann Aker!). They bought a farm in 1959 and started raising hogs and Horned Hereford cattle. The farm was a way to ease taxes and also something they dreamed of too. And the farm had a major influence on all of our lives especially in 1967. That year, the Vance Company closed the dealership and Dad was offered an opportunity to open a new dealership for himself… in Western New York.

The reason we stayed was family and farming. Mom and Dad had put down roots and while the chance to own his own equipment business was interesting (and if he had the opportunity to do so here he probably would have), the need for family was too strong.

Which brings us to an irrefutable truth in regards to the family farm, there is a reason why the word family comes before the word farm. I also have to say that while it may not be as common as it was in my youth, a family without Mom isn’t a family at all. “Mother” is the hitch pin that keeps the family farm rolling forward with a full load.

Mon and Dad started a dairy on our farm simply because it offered them the opportunity to collect a monthly paycheck. They had no formal education on the proper way to proceed. They simply sought good advice from successful people, took faithful steps towards their goal, and sacrificed with a laser focus on the prize.

At the heart of that focus was a mom who never backed up from hard work. Mom worked tobacco, ran corn wagons, and fed calves to name just a few chores on her list. She also held the “financial keys,” employing her training as a bookkeeper to make sure that Dad’s drive to build and produce didn’t overstep our ability to pay the bills and put some profits back for a rainy day. Even with that oversight, there were few arguments. Everyone knew their role and we worked at that role.

Mom’s roles were many and varied. At 88, she went out twice a day to bottle feed her baby calves. Of course, even that chore has seen some changes. I can remember in the not too distant past when she had 40 or more calves on the bottle at any one time, still feeding five calves when you are her age is laudable. (Update note: Mom retired from calf raiser at 90; she was just not strong enough to carry the milk down to the calf barn without risking a fall. And if you’re wondering why she wanted five calves? She had a square bucket that held four bottles. She wanted an extra bottle to carry to help her balance the bucket as she walked! How many people today would say the answer to hard work is more work?)

She also still mad her garden although it is smaller in size and output. Dad helped her in the garden over the years, but it was clear that the garden was her “turf” and what she said was the law within its boundaries. The garden was also a classroom for my daughter Hillary. She and her “Mamaw” spent many hours sharing all kinds of things among the plants. Some were serious and some were just silly but they were all important.

For many years, Mom did our taxes and kept the bills paid the checkbook balanced. She pulled a bunch of tobacco plants as well as hoed-out, cut, picked up, and graded more than her share over the years. She also had the unenviable task (as many farm wives do) of having to make parts runs. I will say that she did have the advantage of having a husband with parts manuals and parts numbers for every trip, so the blame for mix ups never fell on her.

There isn’t enough paper to list all the work she did over the years but I can say what the most important task she did and did well… be a mom. We all have mothers. Mostly moms are loved as they should be but sadly few are appreciated as much as they need to be. So this Mother’s Day weekend, let us all be sure to tell our moms how much we love and appreciate them. It will make all that work worth it to them, even our hard working family farm moms!

