With the conclusion of the 2022-23 boys’ basketball state championships taking place recently, the Mountain Empire District has announced its All-District honors for the just completed season. Voting was done by the district head coaches at their annual meeting that was held on Feb. 20.

A total of 30 players from the seven MED schools were honored by the district with Auburn’s Nick Millirons, a junior, being named as the player of the year after helping his club to the regular season co-championship it shared with George Wythe.

George Wythe’s coach Tony Dunford was named as coach of the year after his Maroons were tied with Auburn, both with 11-1 regular season records. George Wythe won a one-game playoff for the top seeding in the Region 1C tournament as well as winning the MED postseason tournament.

Joining Millirons on All-MED first team was George Wythe junior Ty Campbell, Maroons’ sophomore Reed Kirtner, and Maroons’ freshman David Goode. Bland County senior Chance James was also named along with Grayson County junior Eli Gillespie, Auburn junior Coahan Gordon, and Fort Chiswell senior Nathan Norris.

James led the Bears, who finished third in the MED with an 8-4 district mark and 17-9 overall record, in scoring for the second straight year as he scored 445 points for an average of 17.1 points per game. He hit just over 43 percent of his shots from the floor and was a 65.6 percent foul shooter. His 108 assists and 103 steals set new single-season records for the Bears.

Named second team were Galax junior Josh Jemison, Auburn senior Samuel Duncan, George Wythe sophomore Treyvon Rainey, Bland County senior Jake Pauley, Auburn junior Bryce Gill, Grayson County junior Austin Dowell, George Wythe sophomore Shane Huff, and Giles junior Cameron Hansen.

Pauley scored 10.4 points per game for Bland County and averaged 7.1 rebounds. He hit just over 40 percent of his shots from the floor and 76 percent from the foul stripe. His 34 three-pointers ranked second on the team.

An additional 14 players, two from each school, received honorable mention and included George Wythe’s Brayden Rainey and Rex Delp, Bland County’s Nate Nolley and Eli Watters, and Fort Chiswell’s Logan Selfe and Trey Tomlinson. Others named were Drew Royal and Michael Wilson from Auburn, Mac Goad and Maverick Goad of Grayson County, Mason Cox and Jayson Stuart of Galax, and Antonio Wilcoxson and Brogan Pennington from Giles.