HOMECOMING AND DECORATION SERVICE. Liberty Hill Baptist Church will hold their homecoming and decoration service on Sunday, Aug. 20. The service will begin at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Charles Bunn, a former Liberty Hill pastor, bringing the message. After the service, a time of fellowship and a covered-dish meal will take place. A special offering for the cemetery’s upkeep will be received. Anyone who isn’t able to attend but would like to help with the cemetery’s care may mail a gift to Liberty Hill Baptist Church Cemetery, PO Box 6, Troutdale, VA 24378. The church is in the Grant community at 7614 Troutdale Hwy. about 2½ miles east of Troutdale. For more information, email libertyhill.pastortim@gmail.com.

FIRST FOOD PANTRY. The First Food Pantry at First United Methodist Church in Marion will distribute food on the fourth Tuesday of each month except in November and December, which are adjusted to allow for Thanksgiving and Christmas. The distribution dates are Aug. 22, Sept. 26, Oct. 24, Nov. 21, and Dec. 19. The pantry will operate from 1-4 p.m. or until all the food boxes are given out. No income or residency documentation is required.

HOMECOMING. Chatham Hill First Church of God in Rich Valley will hold homecoming services on Sunday, Aug. 27, at 10 a. m. Pastor Ronnie Thompson will be the speaker and Jacob Reynolds will provide special music. A potluck lunch will follow the service.

REVIVAL. About 30 area churches are expected to take part in a revival being held Sept. 17-20 at 7 p.m. A countywide choir will minister. The tent will be across from Marion Church of God and the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office on Matson Drive in Marion. For more information, call Arthur at 276-685-1318, Roger at 276-706-0151, or Cody at 276-780-1109.

GRIEFSHARE. First United Methodist Church, at 115 S. Church St. in Marion, is offering GriefShare support groups weekly on Tuesdays. Individuals may choose between two sessions: one from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and the other from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The group meets in the church conference room accessed via the church office entrance. Individuals may start attending a GriefShare group at any point. Each session is self-contained and doesn’t need to be experienced in sequence. For more information, call 276-783-5194.

FOOD CO-OP. The Wytheville SDA Church has started a co-op for the surrounding area. All are welcome to participate. Azure Standard, a natural grocery store on wheels, will be making monthly pre-ordered deliveries of low-cost, non-GMO and organic foods, herbs, and health/beauty products in the area. For more information contact Antoinette at WythevilleNaturalFoodCoop@gmail.com or call 919-763-2381.