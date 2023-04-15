The executive director of the Smyth County Chamber of Commerce, Sarah Gillespie, recently visited the Saltville-Rich Valley Lions Club.
She presented a program on Saltville’s Salt Trail conservation efforts and also discussed the environment and the annual Clean Up Day to be held on Saturday, April 22, beginning at 9 a.m. at Saltville’s Salt Trail.
The chamber will be providing supplies for the cleanup.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
SPorter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today