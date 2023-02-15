A former Smyth County deputy is facing a felony charge of obtaining money by false pretenses after he was accused of inflating the number of hours he was on duty.

A reconvened Smyth County grand jury handed down the direct indictment against Daniel A. Hamm on Monday.

Smyth County Sheriff Chip Shuler said Hamm was placed on suspension late last fall after his supervising officer noticed an irregularity with the deputy's timesheet. Two weeks later, following an internal investigation, Hamm was terminated and the sheriff’s office turned the matter over to the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

"I won't put up with this kind of conduct," Shuler said. "I never have and I never will."

Additionally, Shuler filed paperwork with the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services to have Hamm decertified as a police officer.

Shuler said Hamm started with the sheriff’s office in 2011, leaving from 2012 to 2016 for employment with the Marion Police Department and again briefly in 2020 for employment with the Virginia State Police before returning to the sheriff’s office later that year.

According to the indictment, the offenses occurred between July 2019 and November 2022.

Shuler described Hamm as a good deputy and a good person who "made a bad decision." Though it pained him to terminate and have charges placed against his deputy, Shuler said “it was the right thing to do.”

“It’s heart-breaking for me because we’re like a family here, but our credibility is all we have,” Shuler said

Arrested on Monday, Hamm was released on a $1,000 unsecured bond on Tuesday and is scheduled for arraignment on Mar. 2.