Thirty-two Tazewell County Career and Technical Center students competed at the State SkillsUSA Virginia Leadership and Skills Championships in Virginia Beach on April 21-23.

TCCTC students returned with eight gold medalists, six silver medalists, and five bronze medalists. Each of the 10 instructors who attended had a medalist on stage. Not only did 19 of the 32 contestants place in the top three, 29 out of 32 students placed in the top 10 of their events at the competition.

Following is a list of the students and their standings:

Cabinetmaking

Sean Dillon Stout- Gold Medal – first place- (Stout will attend National SkillsUSA Competition)

Nathaniel Pruitt-Silver Medal- second place

Esthetics

Savannah Shouse and Stephanie Wingo-Gold Medals-first place- (Both will attend National SkillsUSA Competition)

Mechatronics

Julius Pridgen and Thomas Cole-Gold Medal- first place (Both will attend National SkillsUSA Competition)

Robotics and Automation Technology

Jett Bowling and Blake Zinsmeister-Gold Medal- first place- (Both will attend National SkillsUSA Competition)

Total Fantasy Look

Riley Nunley, Jayla Farmer and Katie Blevins-Gold Medals- first place

Barbering

Breanna Hess-Silver Medal- second place

Carpentry

Troy Bradshaw- Silver Medal- second place

Justin Kinder-seventh place

Marine Service

Ryan Perkins-Silver Medal- second place

Masonry

Dylan Belcher-Silver Medal- second place

Austin Miller- 10th place

T-Shirt Design

Raina (Midas) Lafon-Silver Medal- second place

Job Skill Demonstration A

Emily Minton-Bronze Medal- third place

First Aid/CPR

Haley Reynolds-Bronze Medal- third place

Diesel Equipment Technology

Patrick Rowe-Bronze Medal- third place

Joshua Taylor- fifth place

Carter Alley-11th place

Motorcycle Service Technology

Alyssa Bandy-Bronze Medal- third place

Collision Damage Appraisal

Isaach Crigger-Bronze Medal- third place

Bricklayer

Aiden Lamb- fourth place

Dakota Davis- sixth place

Criminal Justice

Danyelle Christian- fifth place

Power Equipment Technology

Thomas Steele- fourth place

Hope Looney- fifth place

Stephen Muncy- sixth place

Fantasy Manikin

Ashley Shelton- seventh place

“The hard work and dedication that these competitors displayed proves that TCCTC is leading their students to success in the workplace upon graduation. These state contests not only prepare students in their technical abilities but also in workplace readiness by teaching them soft skills that so many employers are actively looking for when hiring for positions,” said Sarah Cooke, TCCTC Lead SkillsUSA adviser.

Looking ahead, seven (some of the competitions are state-only and do not advance to the national level) Tazewell County Career and Technical Center students will set their sights on the National SkillsUSA competitions to be held in Atlanta, Georgia in June. Four instructors will be accompanying their students.

If you would like to donate to assist with the costs for these students and instructors to attend the national competition, donations can be made to TCCTC by stopping by the school, via mail to 260 Advantage Drive, Tazewell, Virginia 24651, by contacting Lead SkillsUSA adviser Sarah Cooke at 276-988-2529 ext. 1722, or via email to scooke@tcpsva.org.