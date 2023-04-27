Thirty-two Tazewell County Career and Technical Center students competed at the State SkillsUSA Virginia Leadership and Skills Championships in Virginia Beach on April 21-23.
TCCTC students returned with eight gold medalists, six silver medalists, and five bronze medalists. Each of the 10 instructors who attended had a medalist on stage. Not only did 19 of the 32 contestants place in the top three, 29 out of 32 students placed in the top 10 of their events at the competition.
Following is a list of the students and their standings:
Cabinetmaking
Sean Dillon Stout- Gold Medal – first place- (Stout will attend National SkillsUSA Competition)
Nathaniel Pruitt-Silver Medal- second place
Esthetics
People are also reading…
Savannah Shouse and Stephanie Wingo-Gold Medals-first place- (Both will attend National SkillsUSA Competition)
Mechatronics
Julius Pridgen and Thomas Cole-Gold Medal- first place (Both will attend National SkillsUSA Competition)
Robotics and Automation Technology
Jett Bowling and Blake Zinsmeister-Gold Medal- first place- (Both will attend National SkillsUSA Competition)
Total Fantasy Look
Riley Nunley, Jayla Farmer and Katie Blevins-Gold Medals- first place
Barbering
Breanna Hess-Silver Medal- second place
Carpentry
Troy Bradshaw- Silver Medal- second place
Justin Kinder-seventh place
Marine Service
Ryan Perkins-Silver Medal- second place
Masonry
Dylan Belcher-Silver Medal- second place
Austin Miller- 10th place
T-Shirt Design
Raina (Midas) Lafon-Silver Medal- second place
Job Skill Demonstration A
Emily Minton-Bronze Medal- third place
First Aid/CPR
Haley Reynolds-Bronze Medal- third place
Diesel Equipment Technology
Patrick Rowe-Bronze Medal- third place
Joshua Taylor- fifth place
Carter Alley-11th place
Motorcycle Service Technology
Alyssa Bandy-Bronze Medal- third place
Collision Damage Appraisal
Isaach Crigger-Bronze Medal- third place
Bricklayer
Aiden Lamb- fourth place
Dakota Davis- sixth place
Criminal Justice
Danyelle Christian- fifth place
Power Equipment Technology
Thomas Steele- fourth place
Hope Looney- fifth place
Stephen Muncy- sixth place
Fantasy Manikin
Ashley Shelton- seventh place
“The hard work and dedication that these competitors displayed proves that TCCTC is leading their students to success in the workplace upon graduation. These state contests not only prepare students in their technical abilities but also in workplace readiness by teaching them soft skills that so many employers are actively looking for when hiring for positions,” said Sarah Cooke, TCCTC Lead SkillsUSA adviser.
Looking ahead, seven (some of the competitions are state-only and do not advance to the national level) Tazewell County Career and Technical Center students will set their sights on the National SkillsUSA competitions to be held in Atlanta, Georgia in June. Four instructors will be accompanying their students.
If you would like to donate to assist with the costs for these students and instructors to attend the national competition, donations can be made to TCCTC by stopping by the school, via mail to 260 Advantage Drive, Tazewell, Virginia 24651, by contacting Lead SkillsUSA adviser Sarah Cooke at 276-988-2529 ext. 1722, or via email to scooke@tcpsva.org.