4 Bedroom Home in Tazewell - $259,000

Spacious home and a quality build! PARK like back yard and gorgeous patio for entertaining. We are just completing this listing so check back for all the amenities and details. Beautiful knotty pine wood surrounds the stunning family room.Office space off the entry way with unique wooden dividers. Formal dinning room escorts you into a sunny formal living room. This home boasts a true master bedroom suite, with attached full bath and small convenient laundry area.The master bedroom has access onto the brick patio in the backyard....a private retreat! Some carpeting, some hardwood. This is the perfect home for someone who loves to entertain! There are three fireplaces throughout this classic, spacious ranch.The full basement area has a great recreation room, a bedroom, a laundry/canning room and storage, storage, storage.Marble tile in hall and this home has absolutely beautifully maintained hardwood floors.There is some carpeting and tile as well. To see this home is to appreciate!