Here's your chance with a house with large lot in Wytheville, VA. A beautiful farm house, with views of the surrounding mountains, has been completely remodeled and has 4 bedrooms and 2 baths including a Master Suite on the main level. The floor plan has been adapted to add the bath on the 2nd floor and reflects the care put into this remodel in the new materials while reclaiming the original hardwood flooring throughout the home. A brand new kitchen and appliances with room for eat-in and a large living room are perfect for entertaining. 3 of the 4 bedrooms are sizable and the 4th can be used as a nursery or office space and both bathrooms have brand new fixtures and waterproof flooring and the laundry is conveniently located on the main level. A large outbuilding serves the property for storage or workshop options and there's room in the basement for additional storage. New HVAC, plumbing, electric, drywall, lighting, cabinets, appliances, fixtures, etc make it grand!
4 Bedroom Home in Wytheville - $299,000
