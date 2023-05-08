Baseball

Indians best Warriors

Caleb Roberts struck out five and carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning as the Rural Retreat Indians earned a key Hogoheegee District victory over the homestanding Chilhowie Warriors, 7-3.

Rural Retreat moved a game ahead of Chilhowie (11-7, 5-3) for second place in the Hogoheegee District. Lebanon (16-2, 8-0) leads the league and plays at Rural Retreat on Tuesday.

An infield single by junior Isaac Booth was the only hit Chilhowie mustered on the day. The Warriors did push across three runs with the help of walks and errors in the seventh as relievers Tucker Fontaine and Justin Gilman relieved Roberts.

Fontaine had two hits and two RBIs, while Noah Bandrimer had a two-run double during Rural Retreat’s seven-run sixth inning that unknotted a scoreless tie.

Grayson edges GW

Caleb Cheeks had two hits and three RBIs as the Grayson County Blue Devils outslugged George Wythe for an 11-9 Mountain Empire District victory.

Luke Jollay led George Wythe with three hits, while Brady Walters had a two-hit, three-RBI performance. The Maroons tied the game at nine runs apiece by scoring three times in the top of the sixth, but Grayson County responded by putting a three-spot on the board in the bottom of the inning.

Softball

Chilhowie bumps Rural Retreat

Kayla Roland had four hits, including a two-run home run, and drove in four runs in Chilhowie’s 12-2 Hogoheegee District home win over Rural Retreat on Saturday afternoon.

Madi Preston tallied two doubles, a single and four RBIs for the Warriors, while Sunni Martin and Lexi Williams had three hits apiece. Denessa Martin had two hits and joined Williams with three runs apiece.

Emmaline Dowell scattered six hits and struck out seven in the circle for the Warriors.

Olivia Bailey had two hits for Rural Retreat.

Grayson beats George Wythe

Andrea Pannell had three hits to lead the way for George Wythe, but it wasn’t enough as the Maroons lost a Mountain Empire District game on the road 8-4.

Karyss Isom had two RBIs for GC, while Hiley Boyer was the winning pitcher.

Tennis

Lebanon 8 Rural Retreat 1

Singles

Calli Dye (L) def. Annabelle Fiscus 6-0; Averi Russell (LB) def. Kendra Irvin 6-2; Bailey Collins (LB) def. Braeden Musser 6-3; Kenzie Boyd (LB) def. Julie Miller 6-0; Marley Bush (LB) def. Brionna Rakes 6-2; Meagan Helton (LB) wins by forfeit.

Doubles

Fiscus/Irvin (RR) def. (def.) Dye/Helton 6-4; Russell/Boyd (LB) def. Musser/Miller 6-1; Leb wins by forfeit