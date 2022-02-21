4 Bedroom Home in Rural Retreat - $329,000

A beautiful home with over 3800 sq ft, 4bd/3ba, and full finished basement. This home offers wonderful hardwood floors and a nice open floor plan to take advantage of the amazing sunlit windows in living area. Also, a very spacious master suite with a jet tub. Need more space? Check out the full finished basement that offers a 4th bedroom, office, family room, as well as a possible game room. Need your privacy? Enjoy the side deck that is perfectly positioned to enjoy those cool summer evenings that has been recently screened in. This is a must see with loads of space in Rural Retreat, VA. Only minutes to I-81 access and all town amenities.