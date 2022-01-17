3 bedroom 2 bath doublewide on a very nice, level lot with Killinger Creek bordering the back side of the property. Peaceful and quiet area with a nice front and back yard and room for a garden space. Home has a nice front and back covered porch, 2 car garage (with electric), 3 more outbuildings, and a paved driveway with fruit dwarf cherry trees lining the driveway. Inside you have a huge living room with pellet stove, open to the kitchen with lots of storage and open bar area next to the dining space. Off the back of the home there is a den addition (added 1995) with propane fireplace.The master suite is large enough for a king sized bed, and bathroom has a stand up shower and updated vanity. The additional 2 bedrooms are a good size and all 3 have good closet sizes.The additional bathroom has a tub/shower combo.Most of the home has been updated with metal roof, gutter guard, insulated tilt windows, new vinyl siding, and new heat pump with warranty. 10 min to interstate.
3 Bedroom Home in Rural Retreat - $155,000
