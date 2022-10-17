Blues win, Bulldogs lose

Tornado topples Marion 34-13

Dylan Brown rushed for 139 yards and three touchdowns, while passing for 111 yards and two more scores as the Richlands Blue Tornado broke their losing skid in an emphatic way.

The Blues (2-6) snapped a six-game slide in winning for the first time since a season-opening triumph over Gate City. They trailed 7-6 at halftime on Friday, but owned the second half.

Brown had a hand in all five of his team’s touchdowns as he threw TD passes to Austin Wall and Tyler Cole, while scoring on jaunts to the end zone of 15, 20 and 3 yards.

Marion’s touchdowns came on an interception return by J.B. Carroll in the first quarter and a fourth-quarter touchdown run by Brody Taylor. The Scarlet Hurricanes (1-6) have dropped six staright.

Marion 7 0 0 6—13

Richlands 6 0 21 7—34

Scoring Summary

R – Wall 1 pass from Brown (kick failed)

M – Carroll INT return (Wolfe kick)

R – Brown 15 run (Bandy kick)

R – Brown 20 run (Bandy kick)

R – Cole 26 pass from Brown (Bandy kick)

R – Brown 3 run (Bandy kick)

M – Taylor 1 run (kick failed)

Team Stats

First Downs: M 13, R 16; Rushes-Yards: M 40-154, R 34-220; Passing Yards: M 25, R 111; Comp.-Att.-Int.: M 2-11-1, R 7-13-1; Fumbles-Lost: M 2-1, R 0-0; Penalties-Yards: M 5-50, R 7-80; Punts-Average: M 4-38, R 1-45.

Beavers down Bulldogs

The Beavers had no trouble against Tazewell, scoring the game's first 46 points en route to a 46-20 win.

Caleb Fuller had three touchdown passes to key the victory.

Two of Bluefield’s three wins this season have come against teams from Tazewell County as head coach Fred Simon’s team recorded a 26-10 win over Richlands last month.

Cassius Harris scored all three of Tazewell's touchdowns and they all occurred in the game's final five minutes. Harris rushed for the first score and then caught two TD tosses from sophomore Carter Creasy.