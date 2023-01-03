H&V to expand

The governor this week announced that a Floyd County company would expand, adding more space and more jobs to its 365 Christiansburg Pike Northeast facility.

Hollingsworth & Vose, which makes materials used in filtration, battery and industrial applications, plans to invest $40.2 million in the expansion.

The company plans to add 28,000-square-feet to its facility to add new equipment needed to meet increased demand. The expansion will create 25 new jobs, according to a release from the the governor's office.

“Hollingsworth & Vose has generated positive economic impact and job opportunities in Floyd County for more than four decades, and this significant investment further solidifies the company’s commitment to Virginia,” said Gov. Glenn Youngkin. “Businesses with a long history of expansion in the Commonwealth offer powerful testimonials on why a Virginia location is a foundation for success, and we look forward to a continued partnership with H&V.”

“Hollingsworth & Vose has played a role in the success of Virginia’s advanced materials industry over the past 46 years, and we are thrilled to support this important corporate partner’s expansion in Floyd County,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “The company’s continued investment is a strong testament to the New River Valley’s strategic location and business-friendly environment, and we thank H&V for creating high-quality jobs in Floyd County.”

“We’ve been a part of the Floyd community since 1976. This facility is essential to serving both our global and domestic customers,” said Josh Ayer, CEO of H&V. “We chose Virginia for this expansion because of its positive business environment and strong support from the Commonwealth of Virginia and Floyd County.”

“We are delighted to continue to support Hollingsworth & Vose’s growth in Floyd County. Their new investment is over three times bigger than the largest private investment in our county’s 191-year history,” said Joe Turman, Chairman of the Floyd County Board of Supervisors.

“The Hollingsworth & Vose expansion will provide crucial jobs for our Floyd families and enable us to keep more of our families working here at home,” said Delegate Marie March. “We are a hard-working community and believe that this company understands the loyalty and dedication that workers here in SWVA bring to their business. I happily welcome this investment and expansion to our economy. Private enterprise ventures always reward and benefit our local community.”

With incorporation dating back to 1892 and headquartered in East Walpole, Massachusetts, H&V’s advanced materials contribute to a cleaner world through products that provide clean air, clean liquids, and energy storage. The company has been family-owned for seven generations. In 1976, H&V established its first Virginia facility in Floyd County and employs over 200 workers.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Floyd County to secure the project for Virginia. Governor Youngkin approved a $558,700 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Floyd County with the project.