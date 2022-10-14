Tazewell hosting Thanksgiving race

Tazewell, Va. – Runners can work off their Thanksgiving dinner this year.

The second annual Turkey Trot 5K will start at 9a.m. Thanksgiving morning, (Nov. 24), on Tazewell’s Main Street. The fun race is part of the Miles on Main series of races that are run throughout the year.

The T-shirts for this race will be designed by a contest among local artists. Representatives of Tazewell Today say there are no rules except to be inspired by the subject matter. Last year’s shirt featured turkey legs trotting down Main Street and was designed by local artist Violet Asbury.

Sponsored by Tazewell Today the race welcomes participants of all experience levels and ages! Furry friends on a leash are welcome, too! This 5K fun run (timed), offers the chance to burn some calories before the big Thanksgiving feasts. They will take a pre-race photo. All participants registered by November 12 will receive a T-Shirt. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the local food pantry.

Award ceremony will start promptly at 9:50. We’ll have awards for the male and female overall winners, age group first place winners (m&f), as well as runners in the best costumes, the fastest dog, and fastest stroller!

Age groups are: 9 and below, 10-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69, 70- and up. Information on the t-shirt design contest and entry forms for the race may be found on the Tazewell Today Facebook page.