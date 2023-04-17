After touring the long-unused Rehab Building Thursday and hearing plans to transform it into a place of hope, U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine declared, “I can’t wait to come back and see it.” The senator told the gathering of stakeholders in the Appalachian Center for Hope that he anticipates learning from this model and then seeing how it can be replicated elsewhere.

The Appalachian Center for Hope is a planned residential drug treatment center being developed in the former Rehab Building on the campus of the Southwestern Virginia Mental Health Institute in Marion and is expected to serve the region.

On a multi-day tour of Southwest Virginia, Kaine visited the site after he and U.S. Sen. Mark Warner secured $650,000 for the center in a $1.7 trillion federal spending bill signed into law early this year.

Additionally, the private Smyth County Community Foundation has awarded the center’s board $3 million, while the state has designated $50,000 as seed money. The non-profit center’s board also plans to seek historic tax credits to help fund its operation.

Center board member John Graham celebrated the significance of the project’s support from the local, state and federal levels of government and the private sector.

Thursday, Kaine told the gathering that more innovative programs such as the Appalachian Center for Hope are needed. The country was making progress on substance use disorders and overdoses, the senator said, until the COVID-19 pandemic struck and now the U.S. again finds itself experiencing a huge problem.

Graham noted that nationally only 13% of people suffering from a substance use disorder get the recovery help they need. In Southwest Virginia, he believed the percentage to be far lower.

Last year, Graham cited a study that found a need for about 2,000 in-patient beds exists in Southwest Virginia. He noted that the number of overdose deaths in Southwest Virginia rose 18% in the year between October 2020 and October 2021.

The former institute building began its life as a tuberculous ward, but has sat unused for years. The state is now transferring its ownership to Smyth County.

Marion’s Bill Huber is serving as the project’s architect. He shared building plans with Kaine, noting that many of its 80-year-old features can be preserved. He noted that some of the floors are real terrazzo and continue to look like new. Huber also plans to restore the feel of the building’s original windows and take advantage of the natural light.

The challenging aspect of the work, he said, is to make the building less institutional. However, he noted that warm and calming colors are being employed as well as creating spaces for meditation.

Huber spoke of hearing from addicts in recovery who noted that life for those actively using drugs is chaos, and they need a place of peace and community.

The building plans should be complete within three weeks, Huber told Kaine, saying it’s feasible that construction could begin in about two and a half months. The architect estimated the work will require a 12-month construction period.

All those on the tour noted the green lawns surrounding the building and nearby trees and even a garden. Huber said the campus’ design will incorporate the natural beauty and he even envisioned a playground where people could visit with their children.

The idea for the center was envisioned by a consortium of leaders brought together to help assess Smyth County’s health needs. In 2019, Graham explained that once they assessed the needs and saw how serious many of them were, the group members couldn’t walk away once their report was filed. They had to act.

They saw drug treatment as one of their highest priorities, most especially the need for a residential treatment center in the region where none existed.

Thursday, Graham acknowledged that this region was targeted by pharmaceutical companies in their distribution of opioid medications.

Quoting a previous Kaine statement, Graham challenged, “What if we become the epicenter for recovery?”

For those who receive in-patient care at the center, Graham noted that their stays are expected to be three to five months to help individuals avoid returning to the same circles and circumstances that often prompt them to begin using drugs again after rehab.

Looking farther down the road, Graham said, the group is considering supportive housing for individuals who complete the in-patient term. The science, he said, says that it takes the brain at least 18 months to heal from active drug use. Support for individuals after rehab is “a gaping hole,” Graham said.

The vision for the Appalachian Center for Hope includes residential treatment, collaborative recovery planning, and re-entry assistance through workforce development and education as well as a day reporting center.

Assessing the plans, Kaine said, “It’s a beacon of hope.”