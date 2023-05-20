After centuries in which mastering the art of quilting was necessary for women to keep their families warm and comfortable, the practice began to change with the 19th century’s industrial changes to the making of textiles. Changes in factory production and women’s roles in society eliminated the need to quilt and many gave up the art, but the women of Appalachia revived it as a means of cultural preservation and craftsmanship that they passed down to their daughters, nieces, granddaughters, and community members.

Now a new exhibit dedicated to the art of quilting, Reviving the Thread: Women’s 20th Century Quilting, is on display at William King Museum of Art through Oct. 22.

The exhibit features about 30 artfully crafted quilts from nearby counties that showcase the changes in styles, materials, techniques, and tools that changed between the craft revival of the early 1900s through modern mid-century quilts.

Reviving the Thread features the Dancing Daffodils cotton appliqué quilt believed to have been made around 1930 in Smyth County.

On loan from Frank and Frances Detweiler, of Marion, Eliza Cordelia Copenhaver is credited with quilting Dancing Daffodils.

Copenhaver, according to the exhibit notes, lived from 1870 to 1955. She made “this quilt when she went to live with and care for her deceased sister’s children to whom she was affectionately known as Aunt Cordie.”

The exhibit notes say, it’s “an example of a 20th century appliqué quilt.”

“This one uses yellows and greens on a white background in a variation of the Dancing Daffodils pattern. During the second quarter of the century quilting revived as a popular pastime, and patterns like this were available through quilting magazines. Applique quilts were also popular during the 19th century but with different colors, often strong reds and greens.”

Learn more about the exhibition online at williamkingmuseum.org.

This exhibition is organized by William King Museum of Art and is part of the McGlothlin Exhibition Series.

Admission to the museum is free. For information on exhibitions or events at William King Museum of Art, visit williamkingmuseum.org or call 276-628-5005.