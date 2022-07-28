Amanda's Closet: Donations aid recovery program

Helping other people may be in Amanda French’s genes, but the nurse refuses to take full credit for a new service that is helping people recovering from addiction with some of life’s basic needs.

Saltville born, raised and still residing, French works as an LPN with the New Day Recovery program in her hometown. The program’s mission is to “merge cutting-edge medical integrative care” and a “recovery community to heal lives broken by addiction.”

Through her work, French saw many needs among the program’s patients. She noted that even those with social services benefits don’t receive enough help to buy clothes or some personal hygiene items.

“There’s a lot of need in our community, but not a lot of resources,” French observed.

One of her aunts had a significant number of snacks left over from a program and she gave them to French to give out. Then, her aunt had multiple pairs of socks available and gave them to French.

The snacks and socks both were quickly distributed. The need was evident.

In response, earlier this year, Southwest Virginia Community Health Systems, which operates New Day Recovery as well as medical clinics in Saltville, Bristol, Meadowview, and Tazewell, launched Amanda’s Closet to help patients at its three New Day Recovery sites.

French credits her work peers, saying, “My fellow employees all made this happen. Everyone pulled together…. They donated and made it work.”

You Can Help

Now, Amanda’s Closet is accepting new or gently used clothing of all sizes and for all seasons and personal care product donations.

French noted that men’s clothing, basic hygiene items, and products such as laundry detergent, dish soap and hand sanitizer are especially needed.

Some of the suggested items are soap, body wash, shampoo/conditioner, toothbrushes/toothpaste, deodorant, feminine hygiene products, lotion, powder, razors, paper towels/toilet paper, diapers, wipes, laundry detergent, dish soap, band aids, disinfectant cleaners, and hand sanitizer.

“We have so many patients who lack the basic needs. I had someone tell me on Monday “if I had a bed to sleep in, I would stop using meth.” We take little things like having a bed for granted but there are a lot of people in our community that have nowhere to go and nowhere to sleep. We do not have the capabilities of offering beds to people, at this point, but thought we could start somewhere,” NDR Behavioral Health Supervisor Melissa Doane-Williams, LCSW, CSAC, said in a news release.

Doane-Williams celebrated French’s spirit, saying, “She is just one of those giving, selfless people that are rare gems, and we are so lucky to have her in our organization.”

“This idea of ‘people helping people’ has taken off and not only are our patients receiving the goods that are brought in, they are also giving back with things they no longer need. It really is a wonderful concept,” Doane-Williams said.

French gives credit for compassionate nature to her family. From her grandparents who served as foster parents to other relatives who serve through EMS operations, French said, “We have a calling to take care of other people.”

A nurse for 22 years, French has worked with SVCHS for 17 years. She’s married with four children and a granddaughter.

Each of SVCHS’s main four sites in Bristol, Meadowview, Saltville, and Tazewell are able to take donations.

For more information, call New Day Recovery at 276-496-4492.