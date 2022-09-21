GOLF: GW finishes second in MED

Benson Blevins and David Goode remained on fire, sharing medalist honors at the Mountain Empire District tournament held at the Wytheville Golf Club.

The George Wythe golfer each shot a 67 to lead the Maroons to a second-place finish, securing a spot in upcoming regional play.

GW finished with 319. Galax, led by Grayden Laird’s 68, finished in first with 302 team points.

Carson Iroler shot a 75 for the Maroon Tide, and Talen Gentry turned in a 79. Adam Dillon carded an 80, Jedd McGrady a 90, and Jayson Stuart a 99.

Reece Vaught shot an 89 for George Wythe, while Stephen Jackson carded a 96. Payton Rigney finished a stroke back, followed by Jaelyn Taylor, with a 104.

Auburn’s Eagles soared to third place, shooting a 375.

Fort Chiswell was fourth, a stroke ahead of Bland County with 393. Giles finished with 399, and Grayson 400.

Juston Hylemon led the Pioneers with an 88. Elizabeth Caldwell and Dylan Wyatt each shot a100, and Landon Ference turned in a 105. Adryen Lienhart carded a 112. Skyler Lienhart wrapped up a 127.

Eli Watters led the Bears’ challenge, shooting a 93 on the day. Chance James finished with a 95, and Joe Martin carded a 99. Lexi Sandlin shot a 107, Brady Thompson a 111 and Nate Nolley a 112

Galax and George Wythe each advanced as a team to Region 1C play. Fort Chiswell’s Hylemon also secured a singles spot in the field.

Phillippi notches top 10 finish at invitational

Paeton Phillippi, a George Wythe graduate, placed eighth on the individual leaderboard at the Full Moon BBQ Invitational women’s golf tournament on Sept. 12-13 at Timberline Golf Club in Montevallo, Alabama.

Phillippi posted scores of 77 and 73 while competing for Belmont Abbey College, finishing nine shots off the lead.