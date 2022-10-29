Doc Watson tribute concert tour to kick off Nov. 5

If the name Doc Watson doesn’t strike a certain sense of awe down in your soul, you don’t know Appalachian music.

Known as the father of flatpicking and possibly the greatest guitarist of his time, Watson’s influence on generations of bluegrass and folk musicians was nothing short of enormous.

“We all probably have artists that we would say ‘I love their music,’” said musician Jack Hinshelwood, who previously served as director of The Crooked Road: Virginia’s Heritage Music Trail. “But, there’s a fewer set of artist that you would say ‘I love that artist.’ I think a lot of people felt about Doc that they both loved his music and they felt a very deep affection for him. And, I think that’s because he was so authentic, and he was so genuine.”

Born in Deep Gap, North Carolina, in 1923, the guitar legend was left blind by an eye infection as an infant.

The loss of sight would not be a hurdle the young Watson couldn’t clear. Hinshelwood described him as a very resourceful person, “who learned to do many things that kind of surprised people that someone without sight could do.”

Living in an area and in a family rich in musical heritage, Hinshelwood said Watson always had a fascination with music and musical sounds.

In a 1989 interview with NPR’s Fresh Air Host Terry Gross, Watson recalled that his father had gifted him with his first stringed instrument—a handmade banjo—in 1934.

“One day, he brought it to me and put it in my hands and said ‘Son, I want you to learn to play this thing real well and some of these days we’ll get you a better one.’ And he said, ‘might help you get through the world.’”

Watson said he couldn’t remember learning his first tunes, but he did remember that it was hard for his dad to show him how to play because Watson couldn’t see his father’s hands.

“It was a little tough, but he finally got across to me how to do the licks on the banjo and how to note the thing,” he said.

Hinshelwood said Watson also credited his father for “putting him at the end of a crosscut saw” to earn cash to purchase his first guitar. Watson told Gross that his father told him and his younger brother that if they cut down the dead chestnut trees along their road, they could sell the wood to the tannery and keep the money.

“We went at it and we cut us a couple of big truck loads and it didn’t make us a mint of money, but it made me enough to buy me a good little guitar—well, I thought it was good at the time—from Sears and Roebuck and my younger brother ordered him a suit of clothes.”

Watson would go on to get better guitars, of course, and began playing in a Johnson City based swing band with pianist Jack Williams. Performing swing and rockabilly, Watson transitioned to primarily playing an electric guitar. Without a fiddle player, he also began adapting fiddle tunes to be played on guitar, developing what would become his trademark picking style.

While performing with Williams and the band, Watson was “discovered” by Ralph Rinzler, a musician who co-founded the Smithsonian Folklife Festival.

“Ralph got Doc to demonstrate and play some traditional music on the acoustic guitar for him and Ralph realized just what a rich repertoire he had, realized how talented he was,” Hinshelwood said.

Rinzler then steered Watson, Hinshelwood said, showing the young guitarist that he would be much sought after as a traditional music performer.

Hinshelwood said Rinzler “set Doc on a career path of being well-known at folk circles and folk clubs and festivals and universities that were presenting folk music in the 60s—traditional music, roots music and so forth that became much sought after by a lot of people.”

Watson became known across the country, and the globe, for his blend of folk music, bluegrass, country and blues.

The guitar virtuoso soon began touring solo and recording albums. Hinshelwood said he had a “landmark moment” being featured on the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band’s album, “Will the Circle Be Unbroken,” saying that performance did for Watson, to some extent, what the movie “O’ Brother Where Art Though” did for Dr. Ralph Stanley in bringing his music to new audiences.

Watson became so known for his traditional folk music, Hinshelwood said, that people were often shocked to find out he was also a master in other styles.

“That’s another reason he’s so admired is the breadth of his repertoire,” Hinshelwood said. “It’s really stunning. He’d get up and play rockabilly set and things that you just normally don’t associate with traditional music. He was just so steeped in that, but yet his ability spanned really what you might call, well he was an Americana guitarist before that term became used so widely.”

Watson toured for several years with guitarist Jack Lawrence and bassist T. Michael Coleman as well as his son Merle Watson, a talented guitarist in his own right.

Watson recalled in his Fresh Air interview being pleased when his son began to play and being happier still to tour with him.

When Merle was killed in a farming accident in 1985, Watson said during the interview that he may not have gone on touring if not for a dream he had sometime between Merle’s death and his funeral.

“I dreamed that I was in a dark desert and it was so hot you couldn’t breathe and the sand was pulling me down like if you were in quick sand and that big strong hand reached back and said ‘Come on, Dad. You can make it.’ And he led me out to where it was cool. It was sunny, but there was a cool breeze. And I woke up and I thought ‘Well, I’ll try,’ and I took up what was the last job on that particular tour that we’d cancelled.”

Watson said he was glad he did because had he not picked up that last stop and had taken a month off, he probably would not have gone back on the road.

“It was really hard to go back out there without him,” Watson said.

“I believe it was a godsend, I think the dream was.”

In 1988, MerleFest was founded in Wilksboro, North Carolina to honor Merle Watson’s memory and to celebrate the “traditional plus” music they played together. The annual four-day music festival is considered the country’s largest roots music festival.

Despite his legacy as a guitar virtuoso, Hinshelwood said Watson always maintained a humble approach to life. Pointing to a bronze statue of Watson in Boone, North Carolina that quote’s the guitarist as being “Just one of the People,” Hinshelwood said, “That’s probably why people felt so attracted to him, that he was very accessible and he was just a very genuine, good-hearted person.”

That quality was also reflected in Watson’s 1989 Fresh Air interview when he told the host that being “accused” of being a virtuoso didn’t bother him as much as when people tried to put him on a pedestal.

“They act like you’re a god, you know,” he said. “Lord, I’m just people, like everybody else. I do play the guitar, but I had to work awful hard at it to learn what I know.”

Watson passed in 2012 at the age of 89, but his legacy and influence will, no doubt, live on in generations of musicians to come.

To honor that legacy, the Bluegrass Jamboree will kick off a tribute tour commemorating what would have been Watson’s 100th year. The “Doc at 100” concert series will kick off Nov. 5 at the Jefferson Center in Roanoke and is expected to span all of 2023.

Featuring Hinshelwood, renowned guitarist Wayne Henderson who became close with Watson in his later years, and longtime music partners Jack Lawrence and T. Michael Coleman, each musician has had ties with Watson and each have been heavily influenced by him.

Concert goers will hear the musicians’ stories and memories of Watson from over the years. They’ll also hear more about Watson’s legacy from host Ted Olson, who wrote the book “Doc’s World: Traditional Plus.”

“All of us love to play just in general, but when you’re playing the music of someone that you admired so much that had such an impact on you, there’s something kind of special about that,” Hinshelwood said. “It’s a cause for excitement amongst the people that you’re making the music with and that makes it pretty special that it’s about Doc. I guess in a way, you feel like Doc gave you so much from his music that you jump at a chance to try to pay back to him by honoring his music.”

To purchase tickets or learn more about the shows, visit www.docat100.com or www.blueridgejamboree.com. The first show will benefit Friends of the Blue Ridge.