4 Bedroom Home in North Tazewell - $850,000

Exquisite historic home with craftsmanship & charm beyond words & description. This home is a jaw dropper with the woodwork alone & the curb appeal is too. A work of art & artisanship this 3640 SF Queen Anne Victorian home on 4.74 acres with 962 SF Guest house, 15' x 15' Smoke House, 12' x 21' Spring House nestled in the Clinch River Valley built by a meticulous master contractor/tradesmen of the time shows all its character humanly possible & grand allure of the time. Victorian magnificent wood work replicates those in England. This home greets you with a grand staircase in a stately foyer & invites you into an array of enormous rooms, the parlor with a black mahogany fire place, a tea room where gatherings obviously were abundant, a ginormous dining room with built in custom cabinets then turn in for the evening in one of 4 stunning bedrooms. All buyers are required to have loan approval in place prior to a showing being approved. Listing agent must accompany showings per seller.