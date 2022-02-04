Exquisite historic home with craftsmanship & charm beyond words & description. This home is a jaw dropper with the woodwork alone & the curb appeal is too. A work of art & artisanship this 3640 SF Queen Anne Victorian home on 4.74 acres with 962 SF Guest house, 15' x 15' Smoke House, 12' x 21' Spring House nestled in the Clinch River Valley built by a meticulous master contractor/tradesmen of the time shows all its character humanly possible & grand allure of the time. Victorian magnificent wood work replicates those in England. This home greets you with a grand staircase in a stately foyer & invites you into an array of enormous rooms, the parlor with a black mahogany fire place, a tea room where gatherings obviously were abundant, a ginormous dining room with built in custom cabinets then turn in for the evening in one of 4 stunning bedrooms. All buyers are required to have loan approval in place prior to a showing being approved. Listing agent must accompany showings per seller.
4 Bedroom Home in North Tazewell - $850,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Marion man injured himself outside of Ingles grocery store Saturday morning with a firearm he was carrying inside his sweatshirt pocket, Mar…
Accused of pointing a gun at an off-duty deputy who followed her SUV after it struck his vehicle, a Wythe County woman is facing several felon…
Marion Police and Smyth County deputies are investigating after a firearm was discharged during a dispute at the Smyth Valley Crossing shoppin…
A Marion man is being held without bond following his Wednesday arrest on rape and other charges.
A Wytheville man was injured in a noontime wreck Wednesday in front of the Food Lion grocery store on North Fourth Street.
Wytheville native Calder Kegley is preparing for the hike of a lifetime – a climb up Mt. Kilimanjaro, the highest mountain in Africa and one o…
A Bristol man has joined two Saltville residents in being sentenced for their roles in the trafficking and distribution of methamphetamine in …
A Wythe County Public Schools bus driver was charged with failure to yield the right-of-way on Friday after being accused of pulling into the …
Buffalo Mountain Adventures is a woman-owned outfitter business that provides fully facilitated outdoor activities of all types, including sta…
A store returning to Wytheville and an artist’s home décor shop are making business news this week. In Marion, a longtime thrift store is look…