 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in North Tazewell - $850,000

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in North Tazewell - $850,000

Exquisite historic home with craftsmanship & charm beyond words & description. This home is a jaw dropper with the woodwork alone & the curb appeal is too. A work of art & artisanship this 3640 SF Queen Anne Victorian home on 4.74 acres with 962 SF Guest house, 15' x 15' Smoke House, 12' x 21' Spring House nestled in the Clinch River Valley built by a meticulous master contractor/tradesmen of the time shows all its character humanly possible & grand allure of the time. Victorian magnificent wood work replicates those in England. This home greets you with a grand staircase in a stately foyer & invites you into an array of enormous rooms, the parlor with a black mahogany fire place, a tea room where gatherings obviously were abundant, a ginormous dining room with built in custom cabinets then turn in for the evening in one of 4 stunning bedrooms. All buyers are required to have loan approval in place prior to a showing being approved. Listing agent must accompany showings per seller.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Kegley climbs for water

Kegley climbs for water

Wytheville native Calder Kegley is preparing for the hike of a lifetime – a climb up Mt. Kilimanjaro, the highest mountain in Africa and one o…

Roses returning to Wytheville

Roses returning to Wytheville

A store returning to Wytheville and an artist’s home décor shop are making business news this week. In Marion, a longtime thrift store is look…