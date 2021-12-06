Still under construction!!! But when finish it will be a beautifully renovated 2 bedroom, 2 bath home in the Town of Wytheville boasting top-of-the-line finishes and detailed craftsmanship!!! This property will be completely remodeled with renovations include a new roof, siding, windows, doors, electrical, HVAC, plumbing, insulation, on-demand gas water heater, red oak hardwood floors, as well as a brand new custom kitchen with granite countertops, new bathroom and master bath suite, laundry room, and new deck!!!!! The home sits on roughly .2 acres and will be approximately 1150sqft of finished space with a full walk-in basement that has a ton of potential!!! This one is a gem and won't last long, so schedule a showing to see this house today!!!
2 Bedroom Home in Wytheville - $184,000
