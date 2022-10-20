Auburn ends football season

A second Mountain Empire District school has dropped football mid-season.

Earlier in the year, Bland County put an early end to its season, leaving rivals with holes in in their schedules, after injuries, sickness and players quitting left the Bears unable to safely field a full squad.

Now, Auburn is leaving three Mountain Empire foes scrambling again as the season draws to a close.

The Eagles canceled the remainder of their season after the Auburn roster dwindled past the point of safety. The Auburn season came to a close with an 0-5 record.

Auburn was penciled in to play Galax this Friday, Giles County on Oct. 28 and George Wythe on Nov. 4.

This was the second year in a row that Auburn folded its program prematurely. It was the third school in the western portion of the state to pack it up early this season. Twin Valley also called it quits this year.

The Mountain Empire is comprised of Auburn, Bland, Fort Chiswell, Galax, George Wythe, Giles and Grayson County.