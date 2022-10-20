 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Auburn ends football season

  • 0

A second Mountain Empire District school has dropped football mid-season.

Earlier in the year, Bland County put an early end to its season, leaving rivals with holes in in their schedules, after injuries, sickness and players quitting left the Bears unable to safely field a full squad.

Now, Auburn is leaving three Mountain Empire foes scrambling again as the season draws to a close.

The Eagles canceled the remainder of their season after the Auburn roster dwindled past the point of safety. The Auburn season came to a close with an 0-5 record.

Auburn was penciled in to play Galax this Friday, Giles County on Oct. 28 and George Wythe on Nov. 4.

This was the second year in a row that Auburn folded its program prematurely. It was the third school in the western portion of the state to pack it up early this season. Twin Valley also called it quits this year.

People are also reading…

The Mountain Empire is comprised of Auburn, Bland, Fort Chiswell, Galax, George Wythe, Giles and Grayson County.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Rare tropical visitor to Hungry Mother inspires more visitors

Rare tropical visitor to Hungry Mother inspires more visitors

An avian visitor from the tropics has drawn numerous other visitors to Hungry Mother State Park in recent weeks. Coming from east Tennessee, parts of North Carolina, and throughout Southwest Virginia, the excited birders have come equipped with binoculars, cameras, and their life lists – ready to add a bird many never expected to see.

Thousands of terrified fish throw themselves onto Outer Banks beach, videos show

Thousands of terrified fish throw themselves onto Outer Banks beach, videos show

Mystified Outer Banks tourists witnessed a bizarre act of nature Friday, Oct. 14, as fish began flinging themselves onto the beach at Ocracoke Island. Multiple videos shared on social media show the ocean appeared to boil with fish as they tumbled over each other in the surf. The so-called “bluefish blitz” concluded with thousands of dying fish piled on the sand, flopping up and down as ...

Marion to hold hearing on limiting skilled gaming machines

A court decision on the legality of skilled gaming machines in Virginia is expected soon. In anticipation of that action, the Town of Marion is considering an ordinance to limit the number of such machines in businesses until state regulations are developed.