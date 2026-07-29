Small Town Summer returns Staff reports Jul 29, 2026 5 hrs ago 0 1 of 2 DownRiver Collective. Submitted photo Willie Williams Submitted photo Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Staff reports Floyd’s Small Town Summer music series returns tonight with the Willie Williams Band and Downriver Collective.kAmpD 2=H2JD E96 $>2== %@H? $F>>6C 6G6?ED 2C6 7C66 2?5 <:4< @77 2E e A]>] :? (2CC6? v] {:?636CCJ !2C<]k^AmkAm(:==:6 (:==:2>D :D A2CE p>6C:42?2[ A2CE 4@F?ECJ[ A2CE 9:AA:6 ;2> 32?5 C@4< 2?5 2== 7C6D9] (:E9 G@42=D E92E 42CCJ 2 r2C@=:?2 EH2?8 E92E 3C:?8D E@ >:?5 E96 D@F= @7 y]y] r2=6 2?5 E96 p==>2? qC@E96CD[ (:==:2>D 3C:?8D 4@>3:?2E:@? @7 2FE96?E:4:EJ 2?5 A@=:D9 E@ E96 DE286] x? D9@CE[ (:==:2>D :D E96 C62= E9:?8D[ H:E9 2 8F:E2C DE66A65 :? E96 6>@E:@? @7 E96 3=F6D[ 6?C:4965 3J ;2KK D@A9:DE:42E:@? 2?5 92>>6C:?8 H:E9 E96 A@H6C @7 C@4< 2?5 C@==]k^Am People are also reading… Family, Smyth Animal Rescue unite to keep Olivia's light shining For 25 years LASO offers skills, life lessons Son of Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy arrested for shooting mother in Virginia home Smyth hospital CEO says SCCH is not at risk of closure Smyth County continues to explore data center regs Fair fun and fellowship is underway in Rich Valley Smyth asks court to OK 1% sales tax referendum for schools Smyth Strong Award: Honoring Greer for giving others' hope Ex-pastor at Botetourt church led 'double life' sexually exploiting young girls Smyth sheriff reports first numbers from photo-enforced I-81 work zone UNC places general manager for football on paid administrative leave Waynesboro teacher's aide accused of putting hand sanitizer in student's mouth DIARY OF A WORD NERD: Limiting the spread of political violence For veterans: Marion's American Legion service officer, commander receive state honors Marion massage therapy practice adds acupuncturist, new therapies kAmp=D@ @? E96 3:== :D }2D9G:==6\32D65 s@H?#:G6C r@==64E:G6[ @?6 @7 E96 >@DE 6=64EC:7J:?8 ?6H 7@C46D :? p>6C:42? C@@ED >FD:4] (:??6CD @7 E96 a_ac xq|p |@>6?EF> q2?5 2H2C5[ s@H?#:G6C r@==64E:G6 3=FCD E96 =:?6D 36EH66? 4=2DD:4 7@=< EC25:E:@? 2?5 7@CH2C5\=62?:?8 24@FDE:4 :??@G2E:@?] %96:C >FD:4 9@=5D 2 C2H 2?5 D:>A=6 ECFE9 — J6E :E 2CC:G6D H:E9 8C:AA:?8 :?E6?D:EJ[ D@F=7F= :?E6?E:@?[ 2?5 762C=6DD @C:8:?2=:EJ]k^AmkAms@H?#:G6C r@==64E:G6 :D <?@H? 7@C E96:C A@H6C7F= 92C>@?:6D[ E9@F89E7F= D@?8HC:E:?8[ 2?5 86?C6\3=6?5:?8 D@F?5] %96 32?5 D62>=6DD=J H62G6D :? 6=6>6?ED @7 4=2DD:4 4@F?ECJ[ p>6C:42?2[ C@4<[ 2?5 >@56C? A@A—4C62E:?8 >FD:4 E92E 9@?@CD EC25:E:@? H9:=6 AFD9:?8 :E 7@CH2C5]k^Am kAm%96 8C@FA :?EC@5F465 E96:C 7F==\32?5 D@F?5 H:E9 E96 563FE t! ~77 E96 $96=7 :? u2== a_ab[ 2 AC@;64E E92E BF:4<=J 6DE23=:D965 E96> 2D @?6 @7 E96 >@DE 6I4:E:?8 6>6C8:?8 24ED :? 3=F68C2DD] %96:C >@>6?EF> 4@?E:?F65 :? a_ac H96? E96J H6C6 ?2>65 xq|p |@>6?EF> q2?5 @7 E96 *62C 3J E96 x?E6C?2E:@?2= q=F68C2DD |FD:4 pDD@4:2E:@?]k^Am kAmx? $6AE6>36C a_ad[ s@H?#:G6C r@==64E:G6 C6=62D65 E96:C 7:CDE 7F==\=6?8E9 2=3F>[ v:G6 xE p== pH2J] %92E D2>6 J62C[ E96 32?5 H2D ?2>65 E96 a_ad uC6D9vC2DD q6?E@?G:==6 pH2C5D q2?5 H:??6C] {625 G@42=:DE p=: '2?46 2=D@ C646:G65 :?5:G:5F2= C64@8?:E:@? 2D xq|p |@>6?EF> '@42=:DE @7 E96 *62C[ 46>6?E:?8 96C C6AFE2E:@? 2D @?6 @7 E96 >@DE 4@>A6==:?8 ?6H G@:46D :? 3=F68C2DD]k^Am kAm(:E9 2 D@F?5 E92E 3C:586D EC25:E:@? 2?5 :??@G2E:@?[ s@H?#:G6C r@==64E:G6 4@?E:?F6D E@ 42CG6 @FE 2 5:DE:?4E:G6 A=246 :? E96 >@56C? 24@FDE:4 >FD:4 =2?5D42A6]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Family, Smyth Animal Rescue unite to keep Olivia's light shining Matthew Alley didn’t get to treasure a senior prom photo of his daughter Olivia or experience her high school graduation this spring. The 16-y… For 25 years LASO offers skills, life lessons Lori Carlton stood before her fellow Lifetime Aquatic Swim Organization veterans and its leaders and shared that she learned a great deal abou… Son of Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy arrested for shooting mother in Virginia home The son of Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy has been arrested following a shooting at Bieniemy's home in Virginia, autho… Smyth hospital CEO says SCCH is not at risk of closure Last week, Smyth County Community Hospital CEO Dale Clark said the Marion hospital is not at risk of closing. Smyth County continues to explore data center regs For the moment, there is no mechanism by which a data center can locate in Smyth County.