As Marion Fire-EMS officers presented their annual report to the town last week, they spoke about staff stress and the indicators of the agency nearing a staffing breaking point.

Jim Talley, Marion Fire-EMS Fire Battalion Chief, reviewed the 2022 operations summary for the town council. Of note was the 12.8% increase in call numbers the agency experienced in 2022.

With the exception of 2020 and the impact of pandemic restrictions on people, Talley said the department has seen a 10% to 12% increase in calls annually since the department was formed on March 1, 2015.

Overall, Marion Fire-EMS was dispatched to 3,041 calls, an average of 8.3 calls per day, in 2022.

Throughout the year, the department keeps a close eye on its rollover calls, which occur when the county’s dispatch center sends one of Marion’s calls to another agency. The vast majority (96 out of 102) of rollovers, Talley said, occurred because Marion Fire-EMS was already responding to another call or multiple calls.

The report acknowledged that the department “doesn’t have infinite capacity to handle simultaneous calls….”

However, Talley said, the worst case scenario with rollovers occurs when Marion Fire-EMS doesn’t have a crew on duty. That situation occurred six times in 2022.

However, Talley said, the department’s rollover rate rose by 44% while its EMS calls grew by 12.4%. Talley and the report said that jump in rollovers “implies that we had trouble keeping up with the growth given our current staffing levels.”

To the council, he said, the percentage could mean the agency is near its breaking point in terms of staffing. It’s an indicator, Talley said, of how much stress is on the staff.

Talley noted that the town council had recently approved growing the department’s full-time staff from three to six. That change, he said, should help.

The agency is also watching to see what impact the presence of Smyth County Fire & Rescue’s EMS station in Atkins will have. The agency took over primary coverage of several areas that were previously covered by Marion. So far, Talley said, the new agency’s work hasn’t provided relief to Marion, but he noted it only began operations on Feb. 1.

He did say the town should expect a drop in EMS billing of about 9% from the Atkins station’s presence.

Talley, who has served with multiple first-responder agencies in multiple states, recommended that the town explore developing and implementing a Recruiting, Retention, and Recognition program. Marion, he said, is the first locality he’s worked with that doesn’t have such a program.

Mayor David Helms told the Marion Fire-EMS officers that the council will explore such a program.

Noting that the closest trauma center to Marion is about 45 air miles from the town, the report said, “The lack of proximity to comprehensive hospital medical care in our region makes our work in the field even more important. Our timely response and thorough patient care can make the difference between life and death.”

In conclusion, the report noted that Marion Fire-EMS covered nearly half of the fire and EMS calls in Smyth County.