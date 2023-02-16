What are we supposed to believe? I think that at any time our Federal Government, especially the current administration, is releasing information or holding a news conference, our default position should be total disbelief or at best, wait and see. How long should we allow the charade of an obviously senile old man and his self-serving Mafia-Like family continue the farce of being the leadership of this country?

Joe Biden is only siting in the White house because of the stolen election in 2020, much like the more recently stolen election for Governor of Arizona. We as a country are being destroyed from within just like Khrushchev promised back in the 50’s or 60’s depending on who you listen to. Just as a side bar for a moment, I was a kid when Nikita Khruschev took off his shoe (memory says it was the right shoe in his left hand but it was over 60 years ago so….)) and beat it on the podium while making a speech. At the time he was swearing that the USSR would destroy America from within and that we would be taken without ever firing a shot. Again, my memory is that this happened in front of the whole world at an open meeting of the UN in New York. Remember, I was a kid and didn’t necessarily pay attention to the date and time, but it did happen. It was a real event and I along with millions of others witnessed it, if not in real time then in the replays on the news stations. It’s interesting that when I decided to look it up to have a real date to put in this letter, Politifact, Wikipedia, Snopes and Leadstories.com all say that his actions were alleged to have happened on various dates and even goes so far as to debunk some of the dates. I have found other hard statements that it happened on September 29, 1959, but this date specifically is debunked on those “Fact Check” sites. So all I can say is that if you like things to be different, then you will be especially happy with our New World Order where even Historical Facts are subject to change.

Now back to my original thought, if we can’t trust our government, and recent events certainly give us reason to believe we can’t, then how do we get rid of said government? Actually, getting rid of is not what we need, the federal government needs to return to being “…..of the people, by the people and for the people”. However, the question still remains, how do we “the People” accomplish the goal?

I am not a revolutionary, visionary or social engineer, but I certainly know right from wrong. As an average Older American, I still remember what life was like before our current “experts” came into power. We were correct in acknowledging that we as Americans owed Allegiance to our Country and Gratefulness to God for allowing us to be a part of it. Without the Grace of God, this Nation would never have existed. He placed specific people together in a place and time where they could and did form a new nation, “….Under God with Liberty and Justice for all….” and “Dedicated to the proposition that all men are created equal”. So it stands to reason that we will need God to help us return our Country to its foundational principles.

Almost everyone that is upset with the current regime and the direction that our society is heading want action. Everything from impeaching Biden (Which he deserves) to mutterings of open anarchy. I think any illegal action will only give the regime the excuse they need to begin an escalation of the Right vs Left conflicts while they still hold the high ground with regard to power and information control. The hearings into Twitter and Big Tech collusion with the Feds, corruption at the FBI and the Department of Justice are just beginning. The depth and breadth of said corruption is becoming a matter of public record no matter how much the news media tries to hide it or twist the reality of what is being disclosed. The Government’s inept response to the catastrophe in E. Palestine OH will take years to unfold, but their obvious lack of empathy or concern regarding the victims is apparent now. Biden’s Administration is hamstrung by all of the people he has chosen to be in charge of the agencies responsible for mitigating this type of disaster are paralyzed by the fact that they have no idea what to do. The were appointed for political purposes, to allow the regime to wallow in the public adoration of the conflicted media in recognition of their (The Administration’s) catering to the Woke Mob and elevating certain individuals simply because they have a certain skin color or sexual orientation. No thought or preference was given in these appointments as to whether or not the appointees have any expertise or ability in various fields such as the Department of Transportation. In short, we have abandoned common sense and ability in favor of satisfying the demands of a vocal minority of social and political activists who deny the Truths of Life and maliciously make verbal and sometimes physical assaults on those of us who try to maintain our civilization and morals. It boils down to Right vs Wrong, Right vs Left and Good vs Evil, they are all the same. But before you puff out your collective chests and begin striking back in sanctimonious rage, remember without God we have nothing, no power, no virtue, no chance. Spend some time in Prayer for this nation.

There is a massive prayer revival happening in Asbury College, Kentucky. The Holy Spirit is moving and the crowds of people keep coming.

Look at this Link;

PSALM 46 (Excerpt)

6: Nations are in uproar, kingdoms fall; he lifts his voice, the earth melts.

7: The LORD Almighty is with us; the God of Jacob is our fortress.

8: Come and see what the LORD has done, the desolations he has brought on the earth.

9: He makes wars cease to the ends of the earth. He breaks the bow and shatters the spear; he burns the shields with fire.

10: He says, “Be still, and know that I am God; I will be exalted among the nations, I will be exalted in the earth.”

Bob Shook

Max Meadows