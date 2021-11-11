 Skip to main content
SWCC honors local veterans
SWCC honors local veterans

SWCC honors local veterans

Shawn Matney blesses the flags as James Pruitt and Mike Hickman wait to raise the American Flag. Jim Talbert

Wardell, Va. – A ceremony on the campus of Southwest Virginia Community College capped off Veterans Day celebrations in Tazewell County.

Shawn Matney blessed the flags and Gwendolyn Slone outlined the history of Veterans Day during the brief ceremony. Slone, head of the college’s upward bound program for veterans outlined how the observance changes from Armistice day to Veterans Day and from honoring veterans who died in World War one to honoring all veterans.

She said world peace was the cause of the celebration of Armistice Day and that was stated in the document.  Raymond Weeks, a World War II veteran organized the first celebration of Veterans Day in 1945 in Alabama according to Slone’s information.

“Veterans Day is a day to celebrate all those who served in war, peace, love and death,’ Slone said. From 1971 to 1975 Veterans Day was celebrated in October before President Richard Nixon changed it back to Nov. 11.

“We are to celebrate that day in solemn pride in the heroism of those who served with gratitude and victory and willingly serve the common good of all,’ Slone said. She closed by thanking the veterans for their service.

SWCC President Dr. Tommy Wright said the school had honored veterans with a breakfast in the National Guard Armory for many years before Covid. He said the hope is to return to that format next year.

In addition to the ceremony at the college the town of Bluefield held a ceremony Nov. 11 and several local businesses honored veterans with free food or other items.  The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles fed members of Casey-Short Post 9640 and other veterans at the post in Claypool Hill.

  

