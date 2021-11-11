SWCC honors local veterans

Wardell, Va. – A ceremony on the campus of Southwest Virginia Community College capped off Veterans Day celebrations in Tazewell County.

Shawn Matney blessed the flags and Gwendolyn Slone outlined the history of Veterans Day during the brief ceremony. Slone, head of the college’s upward bound program for veterans outlined how the observance changes from Armistice day to Veterans Day and from honoring veterans who died in World War one to honoring all veterans.

She said world peace was the cause of the celebration of Armistice Day and that was stated in the document. Raymond Weeks, a World War II veteran organized the first celebration of Veterans Day in 1945 in Alabama according to Slone’s information.

“Veterans Day is a day to celebrate all those who served in war, peace, love and death,’ Slone said. From 1971 to 1975 Veterans Day was celebrated in October before President Richard Nixon changed it back to Nov. 11.

“We are to celebrate that day in solemn pride in the heroism of those who served with gratitude and victory and willingly serve the common good of all,’ Slone said. She closed by thanking the veterans for their service.